“They’ll just dry up and blow away.” — A favorite expression of my mother’s.

The three desert states of Arizona, Nevada and Utah have a combined population of 13.75 million people — and they’re growing like crazy.

For example, the population of Phoenix, Arizona’s metropolitan region, which is currently around 5 million, is projected to expand by a whopping 67.3% by 2060. The rest of Arizona, Nevada and Utah, are on similar, if less spectacular, trajectories.

Those same three states are also running out of water — at least as quickly as they’re growing. In fact, according to the 2022 online article, "Arizona’s Future Water Shock" by environmental writer Keith Schneider, “By 2060, according to several published projections, extreme heat and water scarcity could make Phoenix one of the continent’s most uninhabitable places.”

By 2060? Hmmm.

Does that mean that Phoenix and its surrounding region are on two conflicting trajectories — one of rampant population growth and another of severely restrictive water shortage —that will cross paths and blow up in four decades? That doesn’t make sense.

How could Phoenix be the country’s “most uninhabitable” and “fastest growing” city at the same time?

One thing that’s clear is that the demographers projecting explosive growth aren’t listening to, or are dismissing, the scientists and environmentalists who are sounding the water-shortage alarm.

What’s less clear is why both sides are focusing on such a distant date, when in fact a long-term drought is already upon us. We don’t have to wait until 2060 for the water crisis to hit the Southwest, and for the first waves of climate refugees to flee from it.

The currently developing disaster is the result of both the severe drought, caused, or at least seriously exacerbated, by climate change, and the wasteful overconsumption of the dry-region’s water encouraged by stupid, profit-driven policies that subvert conservation efforts.

One result of this predicament is that the annual flow of the Colorado River, the main source of drinking water for 40 million people in seven states, has dropped 20% in recent years. Among other things, this threatens agribusiness, which means that it threatens agricultural jobs, likely forcing workers to seek employment elsewhere.

How soon will that happen? We can’t be sure, and the process might be relatively gradual, meaning workers would start leaving the region first by the hundreds, then by the thousands, within a couple of decades.

But sudden shocks to the region’s vulnerable economies are also possible. For example, the water level of Lake Mead, the reservoir that feeds Hoover Dam’s electrical generators, is dropping so fast that the dam could stop producing power for its 1.3 million customers in just three years.

In five years, the level could reach “deadpool” condition, where the water is too low to flow past the dam, completely cutting off the water supply to Las Vegas (metro population 2.25 million) and irrigation for downstream users.

What kind of economic chaos would that cause? Again, we don’t know, but it’s likely that thousands or hundreds of thousands of jobs would be lost, businesses would close, and home values would drop precipitously — and people would have to leave. Such an event’s cascading effects could resemble the Dustbowl, which displaced 4.3 million people in the 193os.

Where will the new refugees go?

The entire West and Midwest are experiencing drought that will certainly worsen as time goes on. But the Pacific Northwest still has water, and the first viable refugee destination north of San Francisco is Oregon.

Sparsely populated Oregon, with its 4.25 million people. The Portland metro region with 2.5 million, half of Phoenix’s current population.

If you already live here, expect a lot of new, economically distressed neighbors to arrive from elsewhere in our ecological house.