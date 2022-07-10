Your Ecological House:The Supreme Court v. the climate

“Whatever else this Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change.” — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan.

The absurdity of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in the case of West Virginia v. EPA, which mostly eliminates that agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases, is clear from the text of its published opinion.

“…the agency [EPA] must point to 'clear congressional authorization' for the authority it claims,” writes Chief Justice Roberts on behalf of the majority which voted to prohibit the agency’s actions.

What’s wrong with this picture?

The EPA’s authority to regulate airborne pollution was established in the Clean Air Act of 1963, the sweeping regulatory legislation designed to protect Americans from pollutants from a variety of sources, including power plants. The act has frequently been amended, most recently in 2015, to broaden the agency’s powers as new sources of pollution arose.

The Clean Air Act’s implementation has been wildly successful. Several studies have shown enforcement of the regulations cost the U.S. economy about $60 billion per year, while its estimated health care savings alone are at least $2 trillion per year — a 33-to-1 return on investment. More importantly, the number of averted premature deaths from cardio-pulmonary disease is around 230,000 annually.

These results are due to the flexibility Congress has given the EPA in designing and implementing its regulations. Recognizing that it has neither the technical expertise nor the resources to study complex environmental problems and to craft rules based on such studies — and aware that the need for new regulations will arise as technology and our understanding of the atmosphere change — Congress and previous court decisions have repeatedly empowered the EPA to address both existing and, crucially, developing problems. Without this power and flexibility, the agency could not continue to perform its core duty of protecting Americans from emerging dangers such as ozone pollution and, now, greenhouse gas pollution, before they become rampant.

But now, the Court has dictated that the agency has no such flexibility. Instead it must return to Congress for authority to implement each new regulation, especially those that restrain greenhouse gases. (Having set this as a new precedent, there is nothing to stop the court from revisiting other, earlier regulations not approved in their particular details by Congress.)

The issue in the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA, wherein state’s attorneys from 13 fossil-fuel-producing states joined in the suit, was the agency’s system-wide regulation of power plants that encouraged the use of natural gas rather than highly-polluting coal for energy generation. Calling the approach overly broad, the court squelched it — knowing full well that it will take years, if not decades, for today’s divided Congress to authorize the expunged regulations.

Of course, we don’t have decades to do everything in our power to slow global warming. The delays inherent in seeking congressional authorization to take each incremental step toward reducing fossil fuel combustion will likely make it impossible to for us to keep global temperatures within safe limits. Sadly, such public-health considerations don’t seem to matter to certain people who have a great deal of unrestrained power at our ecological house.