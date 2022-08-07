Your Ecological House: The long, hot, hungry summer

“Climate change is a threat multiplier for hunger …” — Rupa Mukerji, lead author, United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate assessment reports on impact, vulnerability and adaptation.

Throughout our history, the availability or scarcity of food was, and still is, the principal determiner of human population growth, or its opposite, population decline.

While this same dynamic — more food equals greater population — generally holds true for other species, humans have a capacity other species lack. Namely, the ability to mostly control our food supply through agriculture. This fostered, initially, the development of civilizations.

It also led to the expansion of the global human population, which is estimated to have been 6 million at the time of agriculture’s discovery, and today stands at 8 billion.

Most of that population growth has taken place in the past two centuries with the advent of mechanized and scientific agriculture, including the development of nitrogen-based artificial fertilizers in the early 1900s. Under the guidance of the federal government’s Tennessee Valley Authority domestic and exported agricultural programs, the global population burgeoned from 2 billion in 1900 to 3 billion in the 1960s.

Then, just when it appeared that the world’s population growth might be outstripping its food production potential, and there were dire predictions of global food shortages, the so-called “green revolution” program came to the rescue, at least temporarily.

Aiming to eliminate chronic food shortages in less-developed countries, the green revolution used new grain hybrids combined with massive inputs of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and better management techniques to almost triple global food production, while increasing the cultivated land area only by 30%.

Sure enough, the world’s population soon exploded to today’s 8 billion, and is growing exponentially. It’s projected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100.

These projections naturally assume a concomitant growth of the food supply. If we keep improving agriculture, why can’t the planet support 20 billion people? Fifty billion?

Also, these projections were made with little accounting for climate change, which is both predictable and unpredictable — that is, it’s clearly worsening, but its specific long-term effects are difficult to quantify with much accuracy.

For example, just a few decades ago most climate scientists thought that many global heating effects we currently see — megadroughts, megastorms, disappearing Arctic ice and so on — wouldn’t manifest until at least the middle of this century, or likely much later.

So, are the problems we are now witnessing harbingers of our future on a hotter planet? Do these signs point to reduced population growth? Population crashes?

There was a great deal of justifiable consternation when, a few months ago, Russia blocked shipments of Ukrainian grains bound for the Africa and the Middle East — at a time when climate change/population growth dynamics had already brought many of those regions to the brink of mass famine.

The global food distribution system —a tangle of logistical issues and competing, profiteering interests in the best of times — was disrupted, and the price of wheat almost doubled in just three weeks.

Fortunately, wheat prices have fallen to below pre-war levels, but smaller, poorer countries are still having trouble buying grain. That’s because larger, richer countries, such as China and India, are gobbling up Russian and Ukrainian grain to compensate for their own shortages. China lost much of last year’s harvest due to flooding, India due to severe drought — both conditions exacerbated by climate change.

But these short-term price fluctuations are likely to be forgotten as the bigger picture of accelerating global heating emerges. Markets simply reflect supply and demand. But as supply shrinks, and demand surges — surpassing the possibilities for timely agricultural reconfiguration — much of the world will be left wanting, warring, migrating en masse.

Population growth can be problematic — population crashes can be gruesome at our ecological house.