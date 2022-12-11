Your Ecological House: The death of the technofix — geoengineering

“… the geoengineering process…spraying particles into the atmosphere that shade the planet from the sun’s rays…is how dinosaurs disappeared from the Earth …” Graciela Chichilnisky, author, Reversing Climate Change

Wouldn’t it be nice if we had an Earth Two to experiment with? Imagine another Earth just like ours, with the same landmasses and oceans, revolving around a sun just like ours, and just a few weeks away by spaceship.

Earth Two would have an atmosphere identical to our own, with the same rising amount of CO2 causing warming at the same rate. But Earth Two would have only primitive life forms, so we could rationalize experimenting with its atmosphere. (This is impossible, of course, because the composition of our biosphere’s atmosphere is, to a great extent, dependent its current biota. But this is an exercise of the imagination.)

If there were such a planet, we could conduct grand atmospheric geoengineering experiments on it, using our Earth as the “control,” allowing its ongoing warming trends to continue.

We could see if it’s possible to reduce Earth Two’s surface temperatures by spraying sulfur dioxide (SO2) into its stratosphere, as large volcanoes do on Earth. The SO2 particles would combine with water vapor to form sulfuric acid, which would reflect some of the incoming sunlight back into space before it could warm the planet’s surface. We could safely measure how much SO2 was needed to cool the planet.

We could learn how quickly warming could be abated; if Earth Two’s global average temperature could be reduced to Earth One’s pre-industrial levels in, say, two to five years. We could discern the effects this would have on atmospheric and oceanic chemistry.

We could also observe how rapid temperature reduction affected Earth Two’s various continents and regions.

Would cooling that reduced drought in the area equivalent to North America’s Midwest on Earth cause extreme weather — violent storms with extensive flooding — on other parts of the continent or the planet?

Would the rapid return of copious rain to regions where massive wildfires had led to extensive deforestation cause widespread flash floods, washing out rather than regenerating former woodlands?

Would the Arctic inversions that have made recent winters so miserable become even colder and more powerful in the early years of a planetary cooling phase?

Finally, what would happen if, after adequately cooling Earth Two, we reduced the sulfate shield and full sunlight returned to an atmosphere still laden with greenhouse gases? Is it possible to tweak the reflective capacity of the stratosphere so the overall temperature remained optimal for restoring the planet while the greenhouse gas level slowly subsided?

And where would those gases go? Would they be absorbed into the oceans, making them so acidic that, if it were Earth, almost all marine life would die out?

There is no Earth Two, of course, and Earth is our only potential guinea pig for geoengineering experiments. Even so, the idea of atmospheric geoengineering — which was originally proposed by mostly marginal technofix daydreamers — has been increasingly accepted by elements of the mainstream scientific community, to the point where a Harvard University institute has attracted investment sponsoring actual atmospheric experiments on a limited scale.

Even several top members of the Trump administration “paradoxically” advocated for government R&D money for geoengineering research. After all, while they maintained that climate change isn’t real, they also thought that if it were, it could be technofixed, so we can go on burning fossil fuels. And, of course, there are potential big profits in geoengineering.

So far, our only geoengineering “experiments” have been major volcanic eruptions that have drastically cooled Earth for a year or two, disrupting crop production everywhere and producing acid rain that harms terrestrial and marine biota.

Lacking an Earth Two, geoengineering is probably a genie best left in its bottle at our ecological house.