Your Ecological House: The Death of the technofix — carbon capture

“The misleadingly presented climate pledges coming out of Davos are but one act in a much larger, intricately choreographed ballet of baloney about carbon removal.” — Jag Bhalla for Science magazine.

At a small gathering of friends, a recently retired scientist described some government research he’d been involved in. Explaining how some common bacteria can be genetically altered to capture carbon from the air, he implied that the process has the potential to save us from climate catastrophe.

But one woman pointed out that while there are a number of promising climate technologies being explored, they can’t be, or at least aren’t being, developed quickly enough to have any real effect on the current and ever-growing amount of carbon in the atmosphere.

“By the time they are scaled up, if they are, it will be too late,” she concluded.

“No, it won’t be too late,” the scientist replied, revealing both his faith in technology, or “technofixes,” and the limitations of his knowledge: He’s a specialist who clearly hasn’t spent much time looking at the bigger climate picture.

The conversation moved on before I could formulate and ask a question. “Too late for what?” I muttered to myself.

Is it too late to prevent us from surpassing the Paris Climate Accord’s crucial goal of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius? That seems likely. The International Panel on Climate Change determined that to hit that target, emissions will have to peak “before 2025 at the latest and be reduced by 43% by 2030.”

While the annual rate of emissions rise has slowed in 2022, emissions are still rising at the rate of roughly 1% per year. We have two years to stop that trend.

Meanwhile, the environmental think tank World Resources Institute recently calculated that if countries actually follow through on their current climate plans, emissions will be cut by just 7% by 2030, not the needed 43%.

So, do we drastically cut back on fossil fuel use and other sources of emissions such as bovine flatulence? Or do we depend on the … ta-ta … technofix of carbon capture to get us out of this fix?

Clearly the purveyors of fossil fuels and their investors, which include both the World Bank and many of the other biggest banks in the world, would like us to believe that carbon capture will gallop to our rescue before we ride off into the smoggy sunset. This view is incessantly promoted through ads that greenwash and government grant announcements that are frequently picked up by the media.

For example, members of the global financial elite, meeting at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, committed to investing $500 million in carbon removal technologies, no doubt convincing themselves, as well as trying to convince us, that they were serious about addressing climate change.

U.S. climate czar John Kerry publicly thanked businesses for “taking the lead” in the climate fight.

But, according to science journalist Jag Bhalla, that $500 million investment “represents about 0.1% of just Alphabet, Microsoft and Salesforce’s collective revenues for last year. And it’s dwarfed by nearly $1 trillion that energy companies plan to put into new oil and gas projects … by 2030.”

Additionally, the promised carbon removal amounts to 0.00002% of those fossil-fuel projects’ projected emissions.

The dearth of serious investment aside, carbon removal technologies have inherent scaling problems. Most proposed carbon capture machines are too large and expensive for scaling feasibility. Also, the planet’s capacity for reforestation, which would take decades to complete, will only remove about 2.4 billion metric tons of carbon per year, and we are currently emitting about 40 billion tons.

For now, carbon removal is simply a distraction from our real task of quickly, drastically cutting emissions.

Next, we’ll look at geoengineering, another proposed technofix that, if implemented, will likely do more harm than good at our ecological house.