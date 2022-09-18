Your Ecological House: The biofuel fallacy: A destructive twofer

“People buy wood pellets thinking they’re the sustainable choice, but in reality, they’re driving the destruction of…wild forests,” David Behl, Environmental Investigation Agency

Talk about unintended consequences. Over a decade ago, the European Union (EU) began to subsidize burning wood pellets and chips for heat and electrical production. This was supposed to wean homeowners and power plants away from coal and gas so as to replace them with a renewable, low-emission fuel.

It worked. Today, wood is Europe’s largest renewable energy source, easily outstripping wind and solar.

But note that I said “wood,” not “waste wood” such as sawdust or useless “slash,” small branches and brush recovered from culling forests. That’s because there isn’t enough sawdust and slash to meet Europe’s energy demands, so now trees are being harvested to supplement the timber byproducts.

So, what’s wrong with that? Grow trees and harvest and process them while growing more trees on gradually expanding wood farms. Sounds like a sustainable plan.

The problem is, it’s too slow. Trees can’t be grown fast enough to meet the demand. But there are plenty of trees, out there … you know … in the forest — at least until they’re all gone. And with all those EU subsidies available, well … it’s always good to make a buck.

Now there’s a crisis of deforestation in Europe and, to some extent, North America. (As well as the Amazon basin, Indonesia and elsewhere.) Extensive clear-cutting and illegal logging have been documented in Romania, where large areas of national parks have been surreptitiously razed. Ecologically significant forests in Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria have also been harvested. Canadian and American forests, including state forests in the Carolinas, are being extensively exploited, and wood or pellets are arriving in EU ports from as far away as Vietnam and Malaysia.

This harvesting of natural forest is a destructive twofer. One, it is destroying ecologically sensitive areas, reducing biodiversity, increasing erosion and waterway pollution and so on. Two, it’s eliminating some of the world’s most important carbon sinks, old-growth and natural (second-growth, unfarmed) forests, even as we struggle to sequester carbon while reducing emissions. It’s simultaneously worsening the planet’s biodiversity and climate crises.

Additionally, it turns out that biofuels, including wood pellets, do not necessarily produce fewer emissions on an energy-equivalent basis than fossil fuels, including natural gas and even coal. The unit-to-unit calculations are complicated, and many factors must be evaluated. Farming trees, for example, requires inputs of fertilizers and other chemicals that produce their own emissions, as well as taxing land and water resources that could be used for food production. Harvesting old-growth hardwood trees, which tend to yield the most energy per pound of wood, also releases greater emissions as the remaining stumps and roots rot.

The bottom line is, wood pellets, overall, are only marginally cleaner than fossil fuels — and that small difference certainly does not outweigh the cost to the planet of extensive deforestation.

Unfortunately, for now at least, the misconception that burning wood is at least one silver bullet in the climate change fight has become entrenched. Well-meaning but misdirected climate policy dating back to the Kyoto Protocols (1977) and updated during the Cop 26 proceedings (2021) — without even the allowance of a debate on the topic despite extensive commentary from the scientific community — has helped the notion survive. Also, Europe and England have made large investments in wood-burning power plants, as has the U.S. in pellet-producing facilities.

While the EU might vote to cease subsidizing the pellet industry this year, several member countries are objecting because of economic reasons and Putin’s imminent cutoff of gas shipments to Europe. It seems, for now, the best policy would be to gradually reduce EU’s subsidies while more strictly enforcing the sustainable wood product extraction at our ecological house.