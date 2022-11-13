Your Ecological House: 'Storms of My Grandchildren' have arrived

“I have been described as the grandfather of climate change. In fact, I am just a grandfather…” James Hansen, modern climate science pioneer

Before this year slips away entirely, we should recall what was, on a planetary scale, the most telling event of the past decade, which I call, “The Great Arctic Ice Melt.” By the time the summer of 2012 was over, the Arctic ice mass, which expands each winter and shrinks each summer, had shrunk by a whopping 50% more than the annual average, losing in a few months an area roughly the size of Texas.

The sudden melting of that much ice — relative to most climatologist’s expectations for the pace of climate change — startled the scientific community, which until then had generally predicted that the effects of global heating would be felt far more slowly.

Most thought, for example, that the Arctic ice mass would disappear more or less steadily over the course of this century. Now they realize that the “global air conditioner” that is the Arctic’s summer ice could disappear within two decades.

One prominent scientist who took the event more or less in stride — perhaps because his capacity for shock had been muted by fighting climate battles for the previous 24 years — was climatologist James Hansen.

In 1988, Hansen, then the head of a small, obscure division of NASA, became internationally famous when he made the news-breaking comment, in testimony before a Congressional committee, that scientists were at least 90% certain that climate change was caused by emissions from burning fossil-fuels — and that there would be dire consequences by 2,100 if the U.S. and other countries failed to cut those emissions drastically.

To some extent, the public had been preconditioned to hear Hansen’s message, in part by a 1987 issue of Time magazine, a weekly which in those days was prominently displayed on almost every newsstand and grocery store rack.

The issue, featuring numerous articles and illustrations on what then was called the “greenhouse effect” (warming caused by heat-trapping gasses, analogous to the heat-trapping effect of greenhouse glass), was titled in big, bold letters, "The Heat Is On." Depicted on the cover was the Earth, with a glowing red atmosphere, inside a transparent greenhouse.

By circumstance 1988 — the year of Hansen’s testimony — turned out to be the hottest year since records were first kept (every year since 2,000 has been warmer than 1988). The press coverage gained him international fame as “the” climate expert. During the ensuing decades, he continued to fight the good fight, publishing articles and doing interviews, eventually earning the moniker “grandfather of climate change.”

In 2007, Hansen summarized for the public his knowledge of, and predictions for, climate change in his popular book, "Storms of My Grandchildren." But, ever the cautious scientist, Hansen prognosticated the relatively lengthy time span, in terms of a human life, of climate change’s worst effects.

He discussed how some of his grandkids, then toddlers, might live until around 2100, at which point they might have to deal with truly catastrophic climate change. Such was the state of climate computer modeling, which Hansen had helped pioneer, in 2007.

Since his retirement, Hansen, now 81, has been arrested several times for protesting climate policy and trying to stop oil pipeline construction to prevent climate change’s relatively distant existential threats to humanity.

Then the Great Arctic Ice Melt happened, and following that harbinger of chaos, the timeline must be moved up drastically. Since then, we’ve seen a significant uptick in unprecedented storms of all types, many of them doing billions of dollars’ worth of damage in the U.S. alone.

At 81, Hansen has little time left to protest. Fortunately, some of his grandchildren are taking up the fight at our ecological house.