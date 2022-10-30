Your Ecological House: Hemp for hope, hope for hemp

“Until 1883, 90% of all paper in the world was made with hemp fiber.” — Tree Free Hemp Paper website.

Fifty years ago, solar panels were a pricey novelty. Only a few experimental home builders installed them, and their best-known application was powering gadgets on NASA’s spacecraft.

Today, of course, they’re commonplace, and they will soon become ubiquitous as the low-carbon energy revolution progresses.

We can hope that today’s nascent hemp-to-paper industry will follow the same trajectory — but that it will take far fewer years for hemp-based paper to regain its former market dominance, or at least achieve parity with its wood-based competitors, which now account for almost all paper products.

That’s because the demand for wood for paper, as well as for biofuel and building products, has outstripped the supply, and natural forests are rapidly disappearing — causing the consequent loss of carbon sinks and biodiversity to become a global emergency.

But if we can replace a significant portion of wood products — especially paper, which consumes at least 36% of all wood harvested — with hemp products, and can do so quickly, we might save the forests, and save ourselves in the process. To do so, we will have to promote the rapid growth of hemp paper infrastructure, a topic we’ll return to shortly, after clearing up a couple of misunderstandings.

In my last column, I wrote that hemp was a nitrogen fixer and is increasingly used as a cover crop. A retired OSU scientist called to tell me I was wrong — hemp does not fix nitrogen. It turns out we were both right. It’s true that Cannabis Sativa, the hemp variety heretofore most common in the U.S., does not fix nitrogen, but Sunn hemp, another variety imported into the U.S. from India a few decades ago, does — and is therefore used as a rotation or cover crop, as well as for fiber for making cloth and paper.

Another misunderstanding, of sorts, was a comment made by two different scientists who said that they preferred forests, which we can enjoy aesthetically, to the monocultural, industrial-scale hemp fields that would be needed to significantly displace wood as the raw material.

I understand their sentiments, but I advocate growing a lot more hemp precisely because those enjoyable natural forests are disappearing — and the monocultural “forest” plantations planted to replace them have no aesthetic value and little biodiversity and will be harvested for profit before they sequester much carbon.

Misunderstandings aside, an online search for hemp paper companies yielded the names of a couple of big outfits in China and India, and several small-scale manufacturers in the U.S. The U.S. companies are secondary, not primary, manufacturers. They make common writing and printer paper, select stationery and art papers, notebooks, cardboard boxes and a variety of specialty products.

These products are made from stock supplied by primary manufacturers in Europe, mostly in Spain and the Netherlands, where the machinery for reducing hemp stalks to paper pulp has been in place for at least a century — to meet the demand for, of all things, rolling papers for smoking tobacco and other substances.

It could be that such globalized trade is the best way to “grow” our domestic industry — it certainly is at the moment — but it seems that to really scale up, the U.S. would have to have its own raw material suppliers (hemp farmers), pulp-to-paper-stock factories and secondary manufacturers.

Getting all that up and running will require the support of both U.S. consumers and the government. How that difficult challenge can be met will be addressed in future columns. But the existence of at least some American secondary hemp paper product manufacturers and of thousands of hemp farmers means there is at least hope for hemp at our ecological house.