“Solar will only go mainstream when access to it is democratized …” — Forrest Watkins, Solstice, a renewable energy acquisition and management technology provider

Wouldn’t it be nice, and simple, if we could completely convert to renewable energy by putting solar panels on everyone’s roofs? Unfortunately, the popular “millions of solar roofs” idea won’t do the trick, because there aren’t enough roofs to meet the need.

Let’s start with the need. To achieve the new Inflation Reduction Act’s goal of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, we will have to generate 45% of our energy from solar photovoltaic, or PV, panels, along with renewable energy from wind, geothermal and other sources. That will require 1,600 gigawatt hours (GWhs) of photovoltaic production per year.

In 2021, the U.S. produced 92.7 GWhs from PV panels, encouragingly up from just 1 GWh in 2011. Still, that’s less than 100 GWhs increase in that decade. Adding 1,500 new GWhs by 2050, or about 500 GWhs each decade, means we’ve got our (well-paying) work cut out for us.

The problem is exacerbated by a “shortage of roofs” — specifically, roofs on private homes that some of the Inflation Reduction Act’s incentives target for solarization.

According to an article on the website Solstice, 80% of Americans can’t access rooftop solar…” because they don’t own their homes, don’t have enough income or adequate credit ratings to buy a PV system, even with tax credits, or their home’s solar orientation or other factors preclude installations.

That leaves only about 15 million homeowners who could install PV systems, and many of those might not want to. And because it takes about 750,000 residential PV systems to produce just one GWh of power, America’s total residential PV production potential is somewhere south of 200 GWhs, whereas 1500 new GWhs are needed.

Of course, the experts at the National Renewable Energy Lab, Department of Energy and elsewhere who designed the energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act understood this. Thus, the majority of the bill’s incentives target what are called “shared renewables.”

I discussed one form of shared renewables, “community solar,” in my last column (available online as “Community solar and the IRA — a win for everyone”). Community solar systems, shares of which are owned or leased by both homeowners and renters who pay electric bills, are almost always “off-site,” typically installed on public land or leased farmland, above parking areas or on public buildings such as schools.

The Inflation Reduction Act has strong tax incentives to encourage investment in community solar, especially for underserved and tribal communities.

However, while this will increase solar capacity and make it more equitably accessible, community solar, as currently envisioned and incentivized, is predicted to grow only about 1 GWh per year, not nearly fast enough to meet our emissions goals.

So, where will the rest of the PV power come from?

Counterintuitively, some of the federal act's strongest “tax incentives” are for tax-exempt organizations, such as local governments and public universities. These can receive direct cash reimbursements for 30% to 50% of the cost of renewable-energy projects.

How does that work?

The Inflation Reduction Act, for the first time, allows for cash rebates from the U.S. Treasury (through the IRS) for not-for-profit, renewable-energy installations. The projects are considered business expenses, as if the not-for-profits were in fact for-profit businesses that had overpaid their taxes and earned a refund.

So, if, say, the small town of Prineville, Oregon installs a PV array behind its high school, it can now claim it as a “tax write-off “and be reimbursed for 30% of the costs.

There are a lot of towns and colleges in the U.S., with enough combined solar potential to easily meet our emissions goals. And, as the Inflation Reduction Act proves, where there’s a will, there’s a way at our ecological house.