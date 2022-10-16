Your Ecological House: Forests, hemp and your future shopping lists

Until the end of the nineteenth century, hemp and [recycled hemp products] contributed 75–90% of raw materials to global paper production — U.S. National Center for Biotechnology Information

While writing my latest column in this series, called Hemp and the Future of Forests, I thought I might hear from someone at Oregon State University’s “Forestry Department,” as I call it. That’s because I made a strong case for replacing wood products with hemp to meet many of America’s “fiber” needs — mostly the need for paper, which consumes at least 36% of all wood harvested, but also for structural panels and other wood-based products.

Sure enough, someone from OSU contacted me, but, as it turns out, not to complain about my assertion that hemp products can and should replace many wood products — we mostly agreed about that — but to correct a misstatement in my argument.

Quoting a source I researched, I stated that wood has a cellulose content of around 30%, compared to that of hemp at 75% to 85%. Paper is made from cellulose, so this comparison is critical to assessing a plant’s relative value for that purpose.

My correspondent pointed out that the "Textbook of Wood Technology" lists wood’s cellulose content at 40 to 50%. While this is probably not enough of a difference to refute the basic premise that hemp is a usually a better cellulose source, is it not trivial — and is in fact good science.

If wood is more competitive than my initial mistaken numbers indicated, it will be that much harder to switch to hemp for our paper needs, and we should know that at the outset — especially since the wood-to-paper infrastructure is currently heavily dominant.

My entire premise in this series of articles, which may be read on the newspaper's website, is that we must significantly reduce our use of wood if we are to save the world’s remaining forests. Farming wood is an inadequate solution, because trees grow slowly while the demand for paper and structural products is growing quickly, so natural forests continue to be harvested — often clear-cut.

While forests can be saved by government regulation, regulations can be changed, especially when economic opportunity or necessity beckons. So our best hope lies in finding an economical, sustainable fiber source to replace wood.

Enter hemp, which produces three to four times more usable fiber per acre than trees, matures for harvesting after four months (compared to 20 to 40 years for wood), requires little in the way of herbicides because it literally crowds out weeds, and replenishes the soil because it’s a nitrogen fixer that’s increasingly used as a rotation crop.

Also, hemp requires far less in the way of noxious chemicals used to produce paper pulp than does wood, and hemp paper is more durable and can be recycled twice as many times as wood-based paper.

But the challenge is how to overturn the dominance of wood. This is not a problem for the cultivation of hemp, which is already being encouraged by assorted USDA programs that include tax incentives, professional consultations for farmers and loans — but so far not grants, which would be a good next step. The problem is creating the infrastructure for the production of paper.

In a word, the hemp products industries need capitalization. And as with so many nascent industries throughout history — from Elizabethan ship building to today’s alternative-energy industries — that capitalization will probably have to come through government investment, either directly or through loan guarantees.

One incentive for such investments is that, currently, some small companies are looking to China’s developing hemp-product industries to turn American-grown hemp into paper and cloth products — a road we’ve been down before, and likely don’t want to tread again. We’ll explore these issues next at our ecological house.