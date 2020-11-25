To Your Good Health: Would significant weight loss change need for HBP meds?

My experience is that a few people really hate taking medicines, even after years, while others just get in the habit and stop thinking about it. If your friend really wants to stop the medicine then he can talk to the doctor about a trial of lower dose or stopping the medicine.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can a weakness toward alcoholism be inherited and run through a family for generations? Or is each person a separate case, and subject to his own behavior and health career? — N.M.G.

ANSWER: A family propensity to alcohol use disorder has long been known. Both environmental effects and genetic predispositions have been identified. One study on twins estimated that just over half the increased liability to alcohol use disorder is due to genetics. However, it is important to know that there isn't an "alcoholism gene" and that, as you say, a person's own unique situation has a major impact on whether they will develop a problem with alcohol consumption.

There is no certainty about who will have the predisposition to develop problems with alcohol, but a person with a family history needs to be more careful than others to recognize when they are beginning to develop problem behaviors. Many people with problem drinking do not recognize it, and may resent attempts by family members to help.

Many young people meet criteria for problem drinking, but that behavior often ceases. If a person continues to problem drink after age 25 or so, especially binge drinking (more than four drinks at a time for a woman, five at a time for men), then they are at significant risk for having problems throughout life and should consider getting help. This may be some counseling from your family physician, a mutual help group such as Alcoholics Anonymous, referral to a mental health professional or addiction specialist, and in some cases medication.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0