The season to be jolly is just around the corner and everywhere I look I am expected to spend my money in this joyous season.
Honestly, I begin cringing as soon as the first hints of the shopping season show up in the newspaper and in my mailbox before I even get a chance to enjoy Halloween. The annual rush to relieve me of my money has turned me into a bit of a Scrooge when it comes to holiday gifting.
I recycle the ads, ignore the Christmas aisles, and refuse to shop for anything that cannot be found here in town, preferably in locally owned businesses.
More than just ignoring the too early shopping bribes, I go out of my way to enjoy each day as it unfolds, postponing the holiday season until I have fully and thoroughly enjoyed Halloween and Thanksgiving with no competition from the shopping bug.
Once I have had my fill of dragging my feet through the beautiful colors of fall, letting the witch inside of me to have her day, and sharing a feast or two with family and friends, I am ready to participate in any holiday fun that appears on the dark horizon of winter. Until then, I don’t want to hear or think about the business of December.
Well, with Thanksgiving just around the corner, my mind has turned to my toffee meditation. Making toffee starts about a week before Thanksgiving and I have already compiled my shopping list so I will be ready when the time comes. I have filled the vanilla bottles, ordered the sugar, filled my grandmother’s large jars with chocolate and almonds, and have cleared out a corner of my refrigerator for the stacks of butter.
Another winter tradition is to take my grandchildren shopping for each other and for their parents. We do it all together and part of the fun is keeping the gifts a secret from each other. The game is to see if we can shop, get through the check-out line (I have to pay without peeking), pile into the car, get into the house and wrap gifts without anyone being any the wiser about what is in each package. It has turned out to be a highlight of our shopping season.
As for my family, it is rather minimal. I like the idea that my gifts to them are donations to something they care about. The local grands have picked a Corvallis charity to give their “Christmas gifts”. A check is written for each child so they get the thank you notes.
I like the simplicity, the lack of plastic trash, keeping my money local, and being a model for them as they grow up in a world with too much stuff.
I wish you all a joyous and humble holiday season.