Miscellaneous Musings: The big lie — the anguish of getting caught in a lie

Many years ago, during a summer break from college, I told two big lies.

I was looking for a summer job and saw a sign in an independent newspaper’s window. They were looking for someone to answer the phone and manage the coffeepot.

When I inquired about the job, they made it clear it was not a summer job, but a permanent job. I nodded and said it was just what I was looking for. That was my first big lie.

It was a fun job, and I enjoyed the staff. But as fall approached and I needed to head back to college for my junior year, I needed to graciously finagle myself out of the job. I began creating a story about my mother becoming very sick and needing a caregiver. I apologized and told them I would need to be heading home in two weeks to help with her care.

The truth is, I loved that job and was going to miss the staff. I did feel pangs of guilt and wasn’t at all proud of myself. But the worst was yet to come.

I moved into an apartment with three of my friends and began my junior year. All was well, and I didn’t think much about my poor behavior.

It was a great year living on my own with my friends. We were well suited and worked well together to make that year fly by.

In the spring, there was one day I was late to class and ran out the front door of our apartment building.

There on the sidewalk was the editor of the newspaper, and his daughter. They were in town, checking out the town, the college and the housing.

His first question was, “How is your mom doing?”

I was speechless and fumbled clumsily for words that would explain how she was doing pretty well and that I was visiting a friend who lived in the apartment building, and I was heading home — and the lie went on, getting bigger by the moment!

His expression was skeptical.

The encounter was horrible. I was sure he knew I had lied, and I felt terrible. It followed me for weeks and only began to abate when I swore an oath to myself to never, ever lie again.

And truly, I have lived by that oath for the 50 years since.

I learned my lesson!

My regrets for what I did and the horror of getting caught have kept me from telling even one more lie in the past 50 years.

I do not lie!

That said, next month’s column is going to be about the wonderful fun and benefits of telling fibs.

Stay tuned!