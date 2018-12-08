It seems, at this time of year as we sit quietly in our homes in the dark of the year, we might take some time to reflect on something big, Like: What have I done with this life I have been given? What would I like to leave behind when I am gone?
This is not small stuff and it certainly isn’t the whole universe. Rather, for me, it is pondering what I have learned and whether I live my life with integrity. Have I made the world a better place?
I have always thought of my life as being responsible for “my one square yard”. Essentially, how I behave, what I say, what I do for others, how I vote, how I drive, how I consume with my dollars, what messes I leave behind, what I clean up, what I am responsible for and what I am not. This is my “one square yard”.
My “one square yard” is not a place, something I leave at home when I go out. It is the space I inhabit wherever I am.
In this time, the dark time of the year, I find my “one square yard” to be a bit challenging. I know I am missing the sunlight and shorts and sitting out on the deck in the long evenings. I know this is the time of rest from the labors of spring, summer, and fall and I know it will only be a few weeks until the sun begins making its way back, renewing my heart. But for now, I am in a funk.
It seems difficult to work for the world I want to live in and to fathom what I must do to make that world become a reality.
I call out peace on Earth and good will to all and every day I read of anger and violence. I send my vision out on postcards, and then watch while guns and bigotry are worshiped as the path to freedom.
I volunteer and donate time and money while tax dollars that could help the poor, the infirm, the threatened, are used to lock up families or for tear gas. I prepare simple presents for loved ones as the few make billions of dollars proliferating bombs and other weapons of destruction.
I drive my car or sit in my warm, cozy home while our climate and our life in it is changing at an alarming rate.
It is hard to imagine what I, an old woman in Corvallis, can do to make a difference.
Forgive me. I suspect it is just the winter funk. All I really need is a bit of snow and I’ll snap right out of it.
My hope, as always, “Peace on Earth, goodwill to everyone”.
Have a wonderful holiday.