Miscellaneous Musings: Learning English — the teachings of a nonstop talker

You spend your prep days arranging the classroom, preparing teaching materials, and planning activities for children you don’t even know.

Our school had a visitation afternoon for those children who were new to our school, so they knew what to expect on the first day. I liked having that personal moment with the children before a bunch of strangers appeared at my door at 8:15 a.m.

That said, there were always first- and second-graders I had never met before showing up amid the chaos of learning where their seats were, hanging up coats, stowing backpacks, meeting me and saying goodbye to parents.

Getting everyone settled and everything ready for the day was a huge job. But before the first day was over, everyone had a seat at a table, knew where the supplies were kept and learned how to line up when the recess whistle was blown.

The first-day routine was easier in my classroom because the previous year’s first-graders were now my second-graders. They knew how the routines worked and helped the first-graders settle in.

One year, a couple weeks into the school year, the school secretary ushered a new girl into my room, introduced her to me and left. The little girl’s family had just arrived from Mexico, and she could not speak a word of English.

I looked around to see where I could find her a seat, wondering how this would work out. My eyes settled on a cheerful little girl who spent all of her time talking nonstop to whoever would listen. I had a brilliant idea!

I seated our newcomer beside the nonstop talker.

As the weeks went by, the two girls became best friends. One had someone who sat and listened to every word she said. The other imitated everything the talker did. They sat together when we met on the carpet, and they played together out at recess.

The newcomer always showed me her work. Often, it was spot on with what we were doing. Other times it was a beautiful picture. I always smiled and said, “Muy bien, amiga!”

I’m not sure exactly how it happened, but one day, about six months into the school year, I asked the class a question. Our silent little chica raised her hand. We made eye contact, and my eyebrows went up. She smiled like she knew something I didn’t know. I called on her, and she answered my question in English!

As I recall, the whole class cheered!

Do I know how that happened? I would have to say, “No, not exactly.” But I think these two little girls fed each other’s souls. One talked and one listened and, miraculously, they both learned.