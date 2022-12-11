Miscellaneous Musings: ‘Hippopotamus:’ My only once Christmas performance…

Many years ago, when I was still a first- and second-grade teacher, our school would plan a teacher breakfast party on the last day of school before the winter vacation.

Generally, we would all gather at 6 a.m., a full two hours before the students would show up for their last day of fall classes.

The kitchen staff would show up even earlier and have breakfast ready for those of us who could get ourselves out of bed in time to join the party. It was great fun and a fantastic way to usher in the holiday.

It was the year I had taught my students a song about a youngster who wanted a hippopotamus for Christmas.

The students loved it, and I thought it would make a fun bit of entertainment for the teachers’ Christmas breakfast party. I talked with the kitchen staff and with the principal. They all thought that it sounded like fun.

The music teacher agreed to be my accompanist.

I hit the resale shops in town for a dress and three puffy mesh slips that would make me look like a first-grader. I got ribbons to tie up my hair in ponytails on each side of my head and a pair of white tights and black patent leather shoes. I put on lipstick and used the lipstick to make a dimple on each side of my cheeks.

I even enrolled the head cook to participate in the fun.

The music teacher and I had a rehearsal, and I told her I would be a 5-year-old and she would need to play along.

The day came, and after eating my breakfast I disappeared. The cook announced that we had some special entertainment and introduced us. I peeked out of the staff room but wouldn’t come out. The pianist came over and took my hand, leading me to the piano.

I smoothed my skirt and fluffed my puffy slips. The accompanist began.

Having spent many years in classrooms with young children, I knew just how to act. I lifted up my skirt to show off my slips. The pianist had to help me remember the words. I got distracted by someone in the audience and had to start a verse or two over again. I picked my nose.

When we were done, we were rewarded with laughter and a hearty round of applause.

Then came the punch line.

In came the head cook wearing big boots, a puffy parka and a plaid wool hat with ear flaps, waving a toy rifle (which would never be allowed today!), and dragging a very large, very heavy, black plastic bag. She announced we would be having hippopotamus for lunch today!

The staff went crazy!

Ha ha ha! Happy holidays to all!