Miscellaneous Musings: Freedom — there are no unlimited rights in a classroom

In the many years that I taught first- and second-graders, I occasionally was faced with a kiddo who came to school with arms crossed and a sneer on his face.

One little tyrant showed up the first day of school with his arms crossed, the aforementioned sneer, and loudly announced to all present, “You can’t tell me what to do!”

The room went silent and all the children looked at me.

It was a true spectacle that could possibly set the tone for the entire school year.

The newly promoted second-graders who knew me from the previous year waited quietly for the comeuppance.

They got their wish.

I looked at him. My eyebrows went up, showing my surprise. I put a bit of a smirk on my face, pointed at the little tyrant, snorted a bit of a chuckle, and ended up laughing my head off as I walked in the other direction. I looked back a couple of times, pointed again and laughed some more.

Best of all, the kids laughed and went back to their business of hanging up coats, checking in with friends and finding their new assigned seats.

It threw the little lad into a state of confusion because his tyrant tactics, which probably worked beautifully at home, had just proven to him and to the rest of the class that he had no power whatsoever.

He wasn’t the only one I laughed at when someone thought they were above the law in my classroom. And it never failed to put the little ones in their place.

Sometimes I would ignore their antics until everyone was at recess and we could have a private … “talk.”

The perceived changes in their behaviors convinced anyone with tyrant tendencies to dial back their behaviors rather than being confronted in private by me.

I tell this story because this little guy had, and currently many citizens in our country have, deeply held convictions that let him be free to do or say whatever he pleased with no limits on his rights. Period!

Some even feel they have the right to limit my rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and they prove it with guns.

In my classroom, there was no person with unlimited rights if their rights impeded anyone else’s rights, including mine. There are rules that we all must follow to make our classrooms, families and democracy healthy, viable and safe. From stop signs, red lights, speed limits, yellow lines denoting where you can and cannot drive or park, and more.

I as well did not have unlimited rights. Name-calling, spanking, slapping, yelling, threatening or belittling were not allowed by me nor anyone else in my school.

And those limits worked just fine!