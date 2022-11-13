Miscellaneous Musings: Fibs — What is the most important question?

Last month I confessed to my big lie. This month I will support my love of telling fibs.

But before I tell you about my fibs, I need to tell you why I think telling fibs is good for the brains of small children — and voters.

For quite a number of years we have been watching our democracy and our precious electoral system show signs of crumbling at our feet.

I won’t point any fingers, but we all know that to win an election, you have to say things that will appeal to the majority of the voters. If a candidate can fire up a cadre of followers with horror stories about the demise of our country if the other candidate wins, those followers will hand over large amounts of money to support their favorite candidate.

This is not a new system; it has been the norm for as long as I have been a voter. However, in the last number of years, it seems that the ability of candidates to fire up voters with stories or predictions that sound like doomsday but have no basis in reality have become more common.

Again, I’m not pointing fingers here. I think this sort of thing has become typical in our elections on all sides.

Some candidates find it easier than others to sway voters to support them with facts that can be verified or at least make sense.

Other candidates seem more able to gather supporters with wild stories that are horrifying but have little basis in truth.

As voters, we have to evaluate what makes sense and what is a wild fish tale.

That sounds like an easy job, but when we turn on our phone or TV and watch people who are telling us why we should vote for them, we need to ask ourselves the most important question in the world: “Could that be true?”

It is a simple question, but it is one that many voters have no experience or skill in asking.

The first- and second-graders in my classes became quite masterful at listening to things that I would say, freezing for a moment, and then asking themselves that very simple question, “Could that be true?”

It is the same question we should ask every single time we hear something come out of a person’s mouth who wants us to do something to benefit them.

My fibs were pretty silly efforts to help the children make judgments about what they heard. And I must brag a bit: They got very good at hearing me out and then rolling their eyes to make it clear they didn’t believe a word of what I said.

And if my first- and second-graders could spot the fibs, voters should be able to master the art as well.