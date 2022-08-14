Miscellaneous Musings: Dress code — clothing as teachable moments …

When I began my first teaching job in ’69, I was required to follow the dress code.

For women, the code included a skirt or dress with a specified hemline, a suit jacket, nylons, high heels and lipstick.

Back then I was more obedient than I am these days, and it never occurred to me to buck the system.

About midway through my second year of teaching, I went to my principal and asked if I could wear some nice pants to school. His response was that he would check with the superintendent and get back to me.

I waited a week or so before checking back in about my request. I suspect he was hoping I would forget and just stick with the program. He again said he would get back to me.

The next day I was told that I could wear pants if they came with a matching suit jacket, and I must continue to wear high heels and nylons and use lipstick.

I agreed, but, having made a slight inroad in the system, I began, over time, to gently buck that very system. I wore a matching jacket … most of the time. My high heels became lower. I ditched the lipstick and nylons. I stopped wearing a suit jacket, and my pants became more and more casual.

It took a number of years for me to create my own dress code, which I followed for the rest of my career.

The code went something like this:

I wore a dressy dress at least one day a week. I wore a casual skirt and blouse one day a week. I wore dressy trousers and blouses one day a week, and I wore casual trousers and short-sleeved shirts one day a week.

On Fridays, I went casual. Casual Fridays included blue jeans, sneakers, T-shirts and occasionally shorts during early fall and late spring. I would even show up in sneakers and occasionally in flip-flops.

Since I wasn’t getting fired for bucking the system, other teachers were relaxing their adherence to the antiquated and clearly sexist dress code.

Fortunately, my principal was more interested in whether my students were learning to read and calculate than in what I was wearing.

I actually began to think of my varied wardrobe as teachable moments. I never mentioned my clothing, but I am sure that the students saw me as a person with various personas. They saw me dressed up and saw me casual.

They even saw me in my nightgown once a year on Pajama Day. They would walk into the classroom, spot me in an old-fashioned sleep bonnet with a teddy bear in my arms and laugh their heads off.

They knew I wasn’t defined by a single style. And, they knew I could be anyone I wanted to be.