Miscellaneous Musings: Done with 2022, and a Happy New Year to all!

I don’t ever remember a year that I wanted to wipe from my memory, but 2022 has qualified.

It began in February, when I decided to give my 1952 bathroom an upgrade.

The difficult part was the loss of a usable toilet and the shower for nearly five months.

I do have an old toilet in my cold basement, but I mostly used the bucket in my bedroom. It was warmer and much handier when needed during the night — but markedly more uncomfortable.

I am a swimmer and use the local pool twice a week to stay in shape. There is nothing much better than a warm shower after a swim. However, two showers per week is a fewer than I like to think of as hygienic. I took up having swim-less Saturday showers at the pool.

I didn’t think life could get much worse, but in March a beloved family member died. It broke my heart and made the bathroom remodel, my bucket toilet and distant showers all the more unbearable.

By June my bathroom remodel was finished to perfection. I love my new shower. And I especially like that it can still pass as a 1950s bathroom with all the modern amenities. My wonderful contractor was not amused with my retro taste in the modernizing endeavor, but he did what I asked, and I love it.

As summer passed along, I found it healing to stand in my warm shower and let the tears flow when they needed to flow. If you haven’t tried it, you should. Warm showers washing away warm tears is definitely part of the grieving process. Tears, I’m convinced, encourage healing to happen.

With fall looming, a friend and I began planning another swim across the Columbia River. We have participated a couple of times, and I promised myself I would do it every year as long as I am able. Having something exciting to look forward to at the beginning of autumn is another form of healing.

Then, one week before the swim, while I was walking along, my femur broke. My son caught me, put me on the ground, and called an ambulance. Five days later he brought me and my bionic femur home. A friend provided a walker, and I began my recovery.

No Columbia swim this year!

Two and a half months later I was walking around, cheerfully swimming again and enjoying showers in my new bathroom.

I look back over this past year and am not sorry to see it come to an end. I have scars inside and out, and couldn’t wait to watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop on 2022.

I raised my hot mug of spicy cocoa and gave a rousing welcome to 2023.

May it be a healing year!