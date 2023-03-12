As I said in last month’s column, my dad was a born machinist.

He loved the work so much that early in his career he bought a huge, 10-foot-long iron lathe and was able to get it into our basement with the help of many friends.

That lathe was in our basement until long after I moved out of the house. I can still smell the oil and see the iron shavings that were on every flat surface in his basement workshop.

After he was hired by the University of Denver Machine Shop, his job changed drastically. While he had been previously assigned to grinding iron or steel into repetitive parts that were sold on the market, his new job was to work with college students, to turn their classroom ideas into viable new inventions.

He would spend time with students working on creating the parts and modifying the snags that wouldn’t work.

Every new invention went through many incarnations until it was ready for its patent certification. And, of course, his name was never on a patent.

One day, a university professor came to the workshop, looking for some help. But instead of an iron invention, he came with a small rubber hose.

He had just become a father, and his infant was unable to drain fluid from her head on her own. A hypodermic was used several times a day to drain the fluid, but he had an idea.

These two creative men discussed what was possible and what was safe for his daughter. One was well educated and one had an inquisitive, problem-solving mind.

Together, after several iterations, they created a small rubber contraption that was implanted in the child’s temple. It was a soft little hose, about an inch long. It had two “gates” in the middle, about a quarter-inch apart.

Somehow, when you pushed a certain way, fluid would be released from the brain and captured in the hose. When you pushed a different way, it would flow out the other end, where the fluid could be handled by her body.

It was a tiny rubber pump — and a lifesaver for the child.

I write about my dad because there are students going through our schools today who are just like him. They are makers and fixers, inventors and problem-solvers. They are not headed for higher education but have few opportunities to hone their talents and their love of making and fixing in their schools.

When I went through school, there were metal shops and wood shops, cooking and sewing classes, and many other opportunities for students to learn how the world works and how to fix it if it breaks.

We need those classes now. Our world needs those who can make and fix and invent when we need a new solution.