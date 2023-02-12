My dad, born in 1923 in Denver, barely made it out of high school and had no plans at all to participate in higher education.

He had taken all the shop classes the school had to offer and loved the idea of becoming a maker and fixer.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy rather than being recruited into the Army. He was shipped off to the South Pacific, where he was put in charge of a machine shop on one of the islands. His job was to fix any and everything brought to the shop.

Apparently, he had lots of free time, and while waiting for fix-it jobs, he would make things. Making and fixing was his heart and soul’s work.

One day, a higher-ranking member of his unit discovered how he was filling his time while waiting for fix-it requests. He was told that his job was to be ready to fix or make things that the Navy told him to fix or make! Period! There would be no using Navy tools, supplies or time to make things that were not requested by the military.

Apparently, from then on, most of his time was spent twiddling his thumbs, waiting for fix-it requests.

He returned home in 1945 and was grabbed by my mother. They were married almost as soon as his ship docked.

He got a job in a machine shop in Denver. The shop paid a minimum wage, was covered in the black oil that kept the lathes working smoothly and was barely lit with hanging lightbulbs.

After about 10 years, the shop boss gave him a 10-cent-per-hour raise. The elite owner of the shop discovered the raise and deducted it from Dad’s next paycheck.

He quit.

We lived about six blocks from Denver University, and one day he walked up to check out the university’s machine shop.

What a surprise! The entire shop was well-lit, painted a creamy white and the machines were baby blue. The floor was clean as a whistle!

He got a tour and was offered a job on the spot.

He told them he had been working for 10 years with no time off and he was taking his family on a trip to California. He was told to check in when he returned. Six weeks later he did and worked in the DU machine shop for the rest of his career.

His job? He was assigned to work with students on their inventions, some of which are probably still in use to this day.

Was he ever given credit for the creations? Nope, but he did get many pay raises.

Next month I will tell you about a tiny invention that saved a life.