Interfaith Voices: Who is my neighbor?

Jesus Christ was once asked, “Who is my neighbor?”

He replied with a story of a man on the road from Jerusalem to Jericho who was robbed and beaten by thieves and left half-dead. Two people had passed this traveler without stopping to help.

Then a Samaritan, traveling this road, found the injured man and not only stopped to bind up his wounds but put him on his beast, brought him to an inn and continued to offer support that evening. The next morning, as the Samaritan prepared to leave, he provided money to the innkeeper for future needs, and promised to pay for any additional costs when he returned.

James Talmage, an Apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the early 1900s, penned this profound thought: “When the Samaritan came along and saw the wretched state of the wounded man, he had no excuse for he wanted none.” If we seek an excuse to not offer aid, we will find one. It is a choice we all make.

Dr. Martin Luther King echoed this sentiment by teaching that the two men who did not offer any aid perhaps asked themselves, “If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me?” The Samaritan reversed the question and asked, “If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?”

Adding to the depth of this message was the fact that Samaritans, a group of people from north of Jerusalem in Samaria, were often discriminated against during the time of Christ’s teachings. And yet it was a Samaritan who found no excuse and chose to render service.

Christ ended the story by asking the lawyer which one of the three men was a neighbor to the one who had been beaten by the thieves. The lawyer responded, “He that shewed mercy on him,” to which Jesus admonished, “Go, and do thou likewise.”

It appears that Christ’s intention was not to condemn those who failed to offer aid. His emphasis was clear: Simply love your neighbor, regardless of cultural or ethnic differences. Chieko Okasaki, a Latter-day Saint leader, said, “When we set aside the burden of judgment, then our hands and hearts are free to serve others with joy.”

The last few weeks have been heart-wrenching as we have witnessed the destruction of human life, livelihoods, homes and cities in Ukraine. There are many Ukrainians lying on the “road to Jericho” at this time.

The only glimmer of light that I can find in this situation is the many modern Samaritans who are offering assistance. Thousands of Oregon citizens have rallied with open hearts to provide funds and material aid to the refugees in Corvallis’ sister city of Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Schoolchildren have sent messages of hope, artists have created works of beauty, and businesses have donated profits and goods.

I stand amazed as my friends in Uzhhorod experience inflation, fear and uncertainty and yet find room in their homes to take in refugees fleeing the ravages of war. A former exchange student in Uzhhorod who lived with our family has taken in 30 additional displaced people.

Goodness is more likely to prevail when many are involved. Lifting the burdens of others will be lighter if we work together. Like the Samaritan, we all make similar choices each day, to see or to glance away from those in need. If we choose to give assistance, it may be as an individual or as part of a group effort. Samaritans from all corners of the earth are reaching out and “doing likewise” to aid their neighbors during this difficult time.

Alice H. Rampton is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She co-directs a nonprofit agency for Ukrainian children through the Corvallis Sister Cities Association, volunteers for the Benton County Historical Museum, and has co-authored a book for grieving parents. She and her husband, Mark, are the parents of seven children.

