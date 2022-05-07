Interfaith Voices: Living the law of love (as taught by a cat)

Editor's note: All quoted passages in this article are by the Living ECK Master, Harold Klemp.

The teachings of Eckankar offer deep insights into how the world works. “The Spiritual Laws of ECK” by Harold Klemp explores various facets of these laws. Not rules, they are ever-evolving articulations of what is, akin to the laws of gravity and thermodynamics.

“The greatest of God’s laws is the Law of Divine Love: to serve life out of gratitude for the gift of life.” Practically, our physical limitations mean that we can give warm, personal love to only a few. Divine love, without conditions or expectations of anything in return, can be given to all.

Years ago, I lived in a cooperative household with an orange tabby cat named Coahuila (Co-ah-WE-la). When his owner moved a mile away, Coahuila kept coming back. Eventually she conceded that this was Coahuila’s home. He tolerated his human housemates as long as they fed and opened doors for him.

At one point, some of the humans decided they should cure him of his hunting habits to spare the local wildlife, but he didn’t see himself as a “fixer-upper.” His response was to hunt squirrels and leave the pelts on the front stoop; on average, four or five a year.

Very likely the last straw was his nickname. To me, “Coahuila” had a regal sound to it. It was a mouthful for the 2-year-old who shortened it to “Hee Hee” — and the name stuck. Oh, the indignity of it all.

Perhaps these events explained the surliest attitude I ever saw in a cat. If you got near him, he would turn, arch his back and hiss. Everyone kept their distance from Coahuila, and he did likewise.

I made it my personal spiritual experiment to see if I could build a bond of love with Coahuila. I approached this by small steps and with much patience. I talked to him, respected his boundaries, and held a loving and forgiving attitude — while ready to pull back my hands at the speed of light.

It was a pleasant surprise when, after a few months, Coahuila showed up in my third-floor room. He picked a spot in the corner and curled up for the night.

On a frigid January evening soon thereafter, a housemate invited some of us along on his nightly ice cream run. We piled into his vintage Volkswagen Beetle and swooped into the 7-Eleven just before closing.

Each of us left packing a pint and a spoon, and our fearless leader drove us to a park by the lake. Only one thing dimmed our high spirits: the original Beetle was a stripped-down car with no heater, designed for the desert, not the dessert.

I soon adopted my own — indoor — evening ice cream ritual. One night I flipped over the lid of the container and set it down for Coahuila, who licked it clean. That moment cemented our friendship. From then on my furry guest joined me for the flavor of the day. He began letting me gently pet him —and he actually purred!

“The Law of Love states: To get love, you must give love.”

This arrangement continued for several years, and our relationship became ever sweeter. I didn’t try to change Coahuila to fit my expectations. I accepted him as he was, and looked for ways to give Coahuila what he wanted. In return, I witnessed the transformative power of unconditional love.

“So what is the reason for living? Life is God’s blessing to each Soul (you) to learn how to give and receive love. That’s what’s going on behind the scenes in this great laboratory of life.”

Alan Coffman is a longtime student of the ECK teachings and a member of the ECK clergy. In daily life he is an aspiring writer, avid reader and workshop leader. The current spiritual leader of Eckankar is the Living ECK Master Harold Klemp, author of many books on leading a spiritual life.

