Interfaith Voices: A spiritual response to the crisis in Ukraine and Uzhhorod's Jews

Like many of you, I’ve been struggling lately with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the horrific images of destruction and death coming from that conflict.

It’s been heartening and healing to witness others in my community not only struggling themselves but finding ways to respond that are innovative and impactful. And I’ve found myself searching for a way to respond that feels authentic, grounded in Jewish tradition, and effective on a spiritual level.

I didn’t know it until recently, but for the past 30 years, Corvallis has been an official sister city to Uzhhorod, Ukraine. On the county’s far western border, Uzhhorod has been absorbing many refugees fleeing the fighting further east, and fundraising efforts to help the community are ongoing. (Visit https://sistercities.corvallis.or.us/ to donate now!)

Learning about this connection I didn’t even know we had led me to seek more knowledge about the history of the Jewish community in Uzhhorod.

Uzhhorod developed into a center of Jewish life mostly in the 19th century. The city would have been known at that time by its Hungarian name Ungvár. Among the outstanding rabbis to come out of Ungvár was Rabbi Shlomo Ganzfried, who in 1864 published an important work known as the Kitzur Shulchan Aruch.

The work itself is an abridgment of the Shulchan Aruch, a comprehensive and hugely influential code of normative Jewish practice published in the 16th century by Rabbi Yosef Karo. In his Kitzur, Ganzfried endeavors to simplify Karo’s work, such that it can serve as a more straightforward handbook for Eastern European Jewish life.

The Kitzur became immensely popular, and remains a popular subject of study even if consultation with the original is required for more in-depth legal decision-making. In fact, a daily learning program has been created, called Kitzur Shulchan Aruch Yomi, through which a participant investing only about 5 or 10 minutes per day can complete study of the entire work in one year.

The schedule has also been cleverly arranged so that the laws of each of the Jewish holidays are covered in the weeks that precede them. This, friends, is the spiritual response I’ve been looking for — studying the work of one of the great Ukrainian rabbis, emanating from a place with a special connection to my home.

The connection between study and spirituality may not seem like a natural one, but Talmud Torah (Jewish text study) is a core Jewish value derived from Deuteronomy 6:6-7: Take to heart these instructions with which I charge you this day. Impress them upon your children. Recite them when you stay at home and when you are away, when you lie down and when you get up.

We understand it is our responsibility both to learn and to educate, to pass the legacy of tradition and its knowledge onward from generation to generation. Jews have a particularly strong awareness that our lives serve as bridges between those who came before and those who will come after us.

By perpetuating the legacy of Uzhhorod, my support can transcend the material and become a source of self-enrichment as well. And the daily nature of the learning means the connection will never be far from my mind.

Even as we work in concrete ways to ease the hardship and suffering of those afflicted by war in Ukraine, it’s important that we remember to find ways to look after our own spiritual needs. If you didn’t act on it the first time, here’s the link to donate to Uzhhorod through the Corvallis Sister Cities Association: https://sistercities.corvallis.or.us. In addition to a financial contribution, I hope you’ll think about avenues of spiritual support as well.

Rabbi Phil Bressler was ordained in June 2018 by the Rabbinical School of Hebrew College in Boston, where he also earned a master's degree in Jewish studies. He is rabbi of Beit Am-Mid-Willamette Valley Jewish Community in Corvallis.

