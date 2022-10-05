Corvallis passes Green New Deal resolution

Climate activists applauded the Corvallis City Council’s unanimous adoption of a resolution for a Green New Deal in the city.

The resolution was drafted by Sunrise Corvallis, part of a “youth-led climate revolution” under the National Sunrise Movement. The local group has been campaigning for the resolution, rallying outside council chambers on meeting nights.

Approved by the city’s Climate Action Advisory Board, the resolution draws a direct connection between climate change and housing insecurity in the city. It’s rooted in mutual aid: supporting one another, being accountable and responsive, and listening to needs.

A dozen people addressed the City Council on issues of climate change and homelessness during the meeting Monday, Oct. 3. Following the appeal, the council moved to deliberate on the resolution then and there rather than waiting for it's original place lower on the agenda.

The matter had come before the council twice before, being tabled in August and September for review.

“I want to remind everybody about the meaning of resolve,” Councilor Charlyn Ellis said. “When we resolve to do something, we do not have to have all of the answers. We are just saying the issue is worthy of being broken down, examined, and reassembled in a more functional structure.”

A city resolution communicates that officials understand something is a problem, Ellis said, and they resolve to do better on fixing it. With the Green New Deal for Climate and Housing Justice Resolution, the city is once again resolving to make significant progress on climate change as well as issues of homelessness and inequality, she said.

“Until about two years ago, I struggled to understand directly and locally that connection between climate and homelessness,” Ellis said. “With the 2020 fires, it felt really real to me for the first time, that direct connection between the climate crisis and people losing their homes.”

Sunrise Corvallis members took up the call to action Aug. 1, rallying at the corner of Northwest Harrison Boulevard and Fourth Street, where the City Council meets above the fire station, before heading inside to speak out on the effects of climate change from their perspective.

Ellis initially brought up the resolution, calling it a 21st century document crafted by young adults, and adding that their generation has grown up with the understanding that climate change must be addressed.

Not everyone was on board with the Green New Deal. City staff recommended against adopting the resolution, further suggesting councilors not drain limited staff resources on the resolution, according to a staff report. City Manager Mark Shepard said staff takes its ongoing work regarding both climate change and homelessness seriously.

“The biggest challenge with the way the resolution is written, from staff’s perspective, is it’s very broad and yet specific,” Shepard said, noting those are contradictory terms. “The issue with a resolution that is not clear is you create the possibility, the likelihood of expectations that don’t align.”

The council voted on a number of amendments to the language of the draft resolution before it was unanimously approved. The final version can be found in the city’s online archives.

The resolution states Corvallis urges state and federal leaders to pass legislation upholding equitable decarbonization, job creation, social justice, and rights to clean air, water, land and food. It also states the city will work to substantially reduce fossil fuel consumption and ensure access to clean, affordable energy and public transit options.

Engaging with community partners to evaluate and foster housing options as well as help expand the emergency response team are also included in the resolution, along with a pledge to treat new and existing residents with compassion and dignity regardless of housing or citizenship status.

Lastly, the resolution states the city will promote nature-based solutions, as defined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for building resiliency and protecting community and infrastructure from the impacts of the climate crisis.