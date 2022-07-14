Albany adds more land to city limits with an eye toward housing

Driving through Albany may look a little different in the coming years, as city boundaries have been redrawn for housing development plans underway.

The Albany City Council on Wednesday, July 13 approved the annexation of 20 acres of farmland to be used for housing developments. The land lies north of Ellingson Road, within Albany’s urban growth limits.

The property was previously a wheat farm and is now designated to be a mix of medium- and low-density housing for single and multifamily homes.

Council member Matilda Novak brought up concerns among constituents about an the development impacting wildlife.

Currently, there is not much vegetation and limited habitat for wildlife due to the land being used for farming, said applicant Wayne Hayson of Pioneer Design group. There are also plans for an “open space tract” to be constructed that may add habitat opportunities for wildlife, he added.

Councilor Marilyn Smith, who doesn't live far from the subject property, waxed nostalgic over a grove of trees, some estimated to be 100 years old. The development of a road likely will impact them.

Smith hopes the development “takes advantage of natural features on the site.”

The motion before the council was only for the annexation and not for specific features within development plans, which may be considered at a later date, noted council staff.

The 20-acre annexation was approved by all council members without audience opposition, a first step of many toward eventual development.