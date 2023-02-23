Crescent Valley has taken on some of the best 5A girls basketball teams the state has to offer this season and won most of those games.

It’s much like last winter, when the Raiders finished 13-3 in the Mid-Willamette Conference, one game back of MWC champion Silverton, before winning four straight playoff games to take the program’s first state championship.

Heading into Friday’s game at West Albany, CV again sits 13-3, one behind Silverton, with the postseason just around the corner.

But this time, the Raiders have a regular-season win against Silverton under their belts, the first for Eric Gower in his six years as CV’s head coach. A team effort Tuesday helped the Raiders hold off the Foxes for a 52-40 home victory, a result Gower called “kind of a monkey off the back.”

"We’re in a really good spot right now,” senior post Molly Campbell said. “We’re playing our best games right now, so I feel pretty good.”

CV (17-6, 13-3) has six players — senior guards Gabby Bland, Nicole Huang and Greta Koegler, junior forward Charlotte Patel, sophomore guard Haley Bland and Campbell — who had key roles in last year’s state tournament run.

The Raiders celebrated their seniors Tuesday before their last regular-season home contest.

“All four of our seniors have put in an incredible amount of time and energy into this team, into this program,” Gower said. “They’re all four great kids, great attitudes, work hard, are positive role models for everyone, from our youth program to our high school program. I couldn’t ask for better seniors. I’m just happy to see they’re playing with confidence and playing together down the stretch.”

Gabby Bland described senior night and the experiences with her classmates as special for her.

“I’ve been playing with those girls since middle school or elementary school. It was really important. I know I’ll remember it the rest of my life,” she said. “It’s so fun. There’s no words to describe how good it is. It’s amazing being this successful and our hard work paying off.”

The fourth-ranked Raiders’ season includes wins against No. 2 Silverton, No. 6 South Albany (twice), No. 7 Crater, No. 8 Corvallis and co-No. 9 Lebanon.

After traveling to West Albany on Friday, Crescent Valley finishes its regular season Tuesday at Corvallis.

Gower said he’s been pleased with his team’s last 2½ games, starting with the second half in a Feb. 14 four-point loss to Lebanon, which is in fifth place in the Mid-Willamette but within reach of a 5A state playoff berth. That stretch includes avenging a three-point loss against Central with a 19-point home win and Tuesday’s takedown of Silverton.

Beating the Foxes was CV’s eighth win in nine games.

The Raiders turned up the defense, as they did late in the season last year, giving up 26 points in the final three quarters after allowing 14 in the first.

Silverton junior guard Kyleigh Brown, a conference and state player of the year candidate, scored 31 of her team’s 40. But CV didn’t make it easy on her.

“I really like what we’re doing, and we’ve just got to keep the momentum rolling,” Gower said.

Campbell said the win against Silverton can help boost her team’s confidence. Gabby Bland added that she was proud of the effort and that it showed what kind of fight her team has in it.

Much like last year’s team, which meshed at the end of the year against its toughest competition, this year’s squad plays well together. It’s a close-knit group where everyone brings something to the team, which was evidenced versus Silverton.

“I’m excited. I think we can definitely take this into the playoffs, this momentum, and I think we’re going to do really well,” Gabby Bland said. “It will definitely help us confidence-wise. We haven’t beat them for our whole career, anyone. And they’re the No. 1 seed, so it shows us we can beat anyone.”

Playoff spots

Silverton and Crescent Valley have already clinched two of the Mid-Willamette’s four automatic 5A state postseason berths. Friday’s Corvallis at South Albany winner will also do the same.

Lebanon (14-8, 10-6) is two games back of Corvallis and South in the conference standings with two games left but is likely to claim one of two at-large statewide spots based on its No. 8 OSAA ranking through Wednesday’s games.

The Warriors started 1-4 in MWC play but are 9-2 since, including wins against Crescent Valley and South Albany.