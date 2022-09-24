High school football: South Albany mistakes contribute to loss in battle of top-10 teams

SILVERTON — South Albany High walked off McGinnis Field on Friday night with a loss.

But the RedHawks also came away knowing the steps forward they had taken after battling back and forth with one of the top football teams in the state.

Critical mistakes helped fifth-ranked Silverton to two short-field touchdowns, and the Foxes scored 18 unanswered fourth-quarter points to complete the comeback and defeat No. 9 South in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

Silverton (3-1, 3-0) scored a touchdown off a Redhawks (3-1, 3-1) fumble deep in South territory in the final minute of the first half to claim a 21-20 halftime lead.

A blocked punt in the fourth quarter left the Foxes needing just 20 yards to get back in the end zone, and Jackson Pfeifer did it on the ground on the next play. A two-point conversion pass failed, and South still led by two with nine minutes remaining.

The RedHawks then had a third-and-3 play from the Silverton 32 on the ensuing drive before a false start moved the visitors back. A dropped pass on the next snap led to a punt, and Silverton went 93 yards on 12 plays, with Pfeifer scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds remaining.

South got the ball as far as its own 36 before time expired.

“We did a lot of good things tonight as well. We just couldn’t finish and that’s somewhere we need to grow,” RedHawks quarterback Kaden Younger said. “I think we showed that we can hang around with the best team in our league. If we play them again, I’ve got money on us next time.”

The RedHawks bounced back from the disappointment late in the first half to dominate the third quarter and take a two-score lead. It was Silverton’s turn to make the miscues, and South capitalized.

After South turned the ball over on downs at the Foxes’ 34 to start the third, the RedHawks sacked Silverton quarterback Sawyer Teeney and jumped on the fumble at the Silverton 21.

Three plays later, Younger hit Jr Vasquez near a back corner of the end zone from 19 yards out. A conversion pass from Younger to Max Louber made it 28-21.

On the next play from scrimmage, Teeney rolled left under pressure and tried to throw the ball away toward his own sideline. But South’s Max Williams was there to pick it off at the Silverton 30.

Seven plays later, Logan Johnson plunged in from 1 yard out for his second score of the game, and the RedHawks led 35-21 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.

South’s DeShawn Gilliam, who returned a kickoff 91 yards for a first-quarter touchdown, took the hard-fought battle as a positive.

“It definitely isn’t fun to lose. But it feels amazing that we were this close and we had it in our hands and it basically slipped away,” he said.

RedHawks co-head coach David Younger added: “Our kids have come such a long way, and to see them battle and get ahead when we had momentum … we’ve got some things to fix on Monday. The little things caught up to us tonight.”

Pfeifer, a junior running back and defensive back, came in to Friday’s game off a 38-carry, 244-yard rushing game in a close win against Central a week earlier.

South held Pfeifer to 60 yards on 14 attempts, including 19 yards on six totes in the first half. But he had several big plays after halftime, including a 54-yard touchdown reception.

“We knew he was one of their best athletes and basically the last few weeks he’s been their whole offense,” said South co-head coach Jeff Louber, the team’s defensive coordinator. “It was our mission to stop him, and I thought we executed that pretty well. But unfortunately they gained a lot of yards through the air. That’s obviously something we’re going to look at on film and see what we can do to improve next week.”

Teeney threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Kaden Younger was 5-of-15 passing for 68 yards with one score and one pick. Vasquez had two catches for 38 yards.

Jedidiah Kollaer was the RedHawks’ leading rusher with 75 yards on 14 attempts. Anthony Vestal and Kaden Younger added 37 yards apiece and Logan Johnson 34.

Gilliam provided a spark with his kickoff return after Silverton scored on the opening possession, thanks in part to a 52-yard reception on a third-and-long play.

The junior wide receiver and defensive back was frustrated with the early deficit, and took the kick up the middle after fielding the ball at the South 9.

“I knew I just had to come back,” Gilliam said. “I got that bounce, and then my front line had some huge blocks. It was just a wide-open hole and it was all green from there.”

South would take a 14-7 lead as Johnson finished an 85-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Silverton answered in a hurry, with Elijah Howard hauling in a 19-yard touchdown catch on a third down.

The RedHawks then went 72 yards, going for it on fourth down and getting a 27-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Younger to Gilliam for a 20-14 advantage.

South Albany hosts Lebanon next Friday before playing at current No. 3 West Albany.