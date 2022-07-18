When to get your COVID-19 booster with variant-specific vax on its way

This fall, drug companies are coming out with coronavirus vaccine boosters tailored to the ever-mutating omicron variant. But does that mean you should wait if you're due for your booster?

No, say local public health experts: Mid-Willamette Valley residents should protect themselves now.

Getting a first or even second booster shot now will not disqualify people from receiving a new vaccine in the future or impair the effectiveness of those vaccines, said Charlie Fautin, the former deputy director of public health for the Benton County Health Department.

Fautin oversaw Chronic Disease Prevention and Healthy Community Promotion, serving as liaison for public health coordination for 19 years. He specialized in communicable disease investigation and had researched COVID-19 up until his retirement in December.

He says getting a booster as soon as one is eligible is important, especially because effectiveness of the vaccine starts to wane every three to four months.

For many, “it will be time for another booster anyway,” he said.

Additionally there is no knowing which subvariant will be dominant by the time the omicron-tailored boosters are available, said Dr. Adam Brady of Samaritan Health Services, who also urges people who are eligible to get boosted now.

Despite strong numbers among those getting the initial dosage, Oregon's booster numbers don't track similarly. Many Oregonians have yet to receive a booster.

Oregon currently has a rate of 84.5% for the first dose but only a 47.3% vaccination rate for boosters in residents 18 and older, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The reason for this may be because everyone is on different cycles of eligibility, Brady said. But another complication are misconceptions among patients because “two shots were previously known as being fully vaccinated."

The understanding of vaccines' protection has evolved, Fuatin said.

“We need a layered protection,” he said.

Current vaccines are safe and are still the most effective prevention available alongside indoor masking and avoiding crowded indoor events, Fautin added.

Keeping up with viral evolution has been an “arms race” and Fautin says although trials for an omicron vaccine are underway, subvariants are “fast emerging.”

Getting vaccinated as soon as eligible is the best way to have optimal protection against COVID-19, Fautin said.