Sweet Home's order to boil water lifted

The city of Sweet Home lifted its advisory to some residents to boil water a day after it was issued.

“Customers impacted by yesterday's notice can use tap water for all purposes,” a Tuesday, Aug. 23 news release from the city's Public Works Department states. “Sweet Home's water quality is within normal standards.”

Before using the tap water, however, residents are advised to throw out ice, flush faucets and other appliances, etc., to clear any potentially contaminated water.

A busted water main prompted a boil water warning for part of Sweet Home, according to a news release Public Works issued Monday, Aug. 22. The broken main, inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge, caused a loss of water pressure in the distribution system, potentially allowing harmful bacteria into the water supply.

The water main was isolated, city officials said, noting that if bacteria was present it could make people sick, with particular concern highlighted for those with weakened immune systems.

The affected area was the west side of Sweet Home from 10th Avenue to the Strawberry Heights subdivision, and Main Street to Gilbert Lane, including Vista Lane and First Avenue through 10th Avenue.

Questions or suggestions should be directed to Dominic Valloni, Public Works operations manager, (541) 367-6359 dvalloni@sweethomeor.gov.

