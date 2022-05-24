State takes 2 Albany nurse licenses for failing to take drug tests

A pair of Albany women are barred from working as nurses in Oregon after they failed to comply with urine tests.

Emmy Brockmann, 23, failed to submit to confidential drug testing that had been a diversionary condition of her licensure, then failed to respond to a written notice that she would have her license revoked, according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing.

The state revoked Brockmann’s practical nurse license May 18 when she didn’t request a hearing to respond to charges she missed weekly drug screenings March 2, 11, 17, 22 and 28 with the state’s Health Professionals’ Services Program. That program serves as an alternative to discipline for nurses who are accused of causing harm, arrested, committed for mental health crises or fail a drug test.

Brockmann in 2021 surrendered a certified nursing assistant license after failing to disclose a 2019 arrest. She applied to become a licensed practical nurse in 2021, disclosing the arrest and a history of substance abuse, according to a disciplinary order filed by the nursing board.

The board in February agreed to grant the license on the condition that Brockmann test for drugs.

Brockmann was charged April 4 with first-degree child neglect when, allege prosecutors, she allowed a child younger than 16 to be in a place where controlled substances were received or manufactured, according to a case filed in Linn County Circuit Court.

A warrant was issued for her arrest when she failed to appear in court April 18.

Brockmann can’t reapply for a practical nurse license for three years. She has 60 days to appeal the punishment, according to the order.

Frances Wheeler surrendered her registered nurse license after the nursing board discovered in June 2021 that Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center had fired Wheeler “for allegations of high rate of narcotic administration.”

Wheeler also had failed to comply with Health Professionals’ Services Program drug testing.

The nursing board licensed Wheeler as a registered nurse in 2013, according to state records.

Wheeler waived any right to appeal the state’s decision in her agreement to turn her license over.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

