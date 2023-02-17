Samaritan Health Services is loosening some of the COVID-19-related protocols at its facilities, although masks are still required, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon, Feb. 17.

The health care provider's new visitor policy: Each inpatient can designate two visitors and one or more support people, according to the release.

Also, there now can generally be up to three people with a patient at a time — up to two visitors and one support person. One support person is allowed at a time.

“Samaritan understands the benefits of having loved ones and support at the bedside and as conditions change, we are happy to adapt to improve the experience,” Wendie Wunderwald, vice president of Patient Care Services for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, said in a statement.

Other changes in the policy include:

Patients at the end of life may have more visitors, a number will be decided in consultation with the care team.

Clergy may visit at any time with patient/family consent; the clergy member does not count as a visitor and support-person with respect to the limits.

Visitors may be asked to temporarily leave a care area at the discretion of the care team for patient care or safety reasons.

These changes are effective at Samaritan’s hospitals in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport, as well as the mental health inpatient facility in Corvallis.