Philomath nurse reprimanded

The state’s nurse licensing board reprimanded a Philomath nurse June 15 after he arbitrarily wrote names in medical documents.

Jeremiah Moore intentionally wrote incorrect names on medical documentation when he didn’t know X-ray technicians’ last names where he worked as a circulating operating room nurse, according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing.

Falsifying data violates state licensure law.

The board learned about the inaccurate medical documentation in November.

Moore “expressed remorse for his actions” and completed continuing education courses in accurate documentation and in ethics and professionalism, according to a disciplinary order filed by the board. He cooperated with the board which formally reprimanded his license.

The state granted Moore a registered nurse license in 2017 and could, according to the order, revoke that license if violated again.

