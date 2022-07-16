Pediatric-focused COVID-19 vaccination events set for Benton County

The Benton County Health Department continues to work with community partners to offer coronavirus vaccination events throughout the county during July and August.

All individuals 6 months and over are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority has completed its review of the new pediatric vaccine and concluded that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old. Individuals 5 years and older should receive a booster dose at least five months after completing their primary series.

The schedule and details for upcoming pediatric-focused vaccine events for ages 6 months to 11 years follows.

Philomath:

4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, cafeteria, Clemens Primary School Cafeteria, 535 S. 19th St.

Monroe:

1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, commons, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.

Corvallis:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, July 19 through 23, Room 62, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way. Vaccines for only those age 5 years or over at this event.

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Boulevard.

1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 2 through 7, conference room, auditorium building, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St.

Vaccines are free for all and no identification or proof of address is needed. Drop-ins are welcome; no appointment is needed.

Additionally, those seeking vaccines do not have to live in Oregon and do not need to present an ID. Individuals do not have to live permanently in Oregon to receive vaccination.

All events are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. Further information is available at https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.