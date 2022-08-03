Peavy lake's algae bloom advisory lifted, but don't bring your dog

Swimmers once again can enjoy a small lake, but dogs still risk dying from toxic algae at Peavy Arboretum near Adair Village, according to the state health department.

The Oregon Health Authority lifted a recreation advisory for Cronemiller Lake in northeastern Benton County on Wednesday, Aug. 3, after finding levels of cyanotoxin were below the level that may harm people who ingest water while swimming, according to a news release.

However, because dogs have smaller bodies than humans, cyanotoxins will kill pets with less exposure, according to the authority.

Photosynthesizing microorganisms called cyanobacteria produce the toxin and generally multiply as water warms and conditions become ideal for their growth, giving water a blue-green or foamy appearance in thick blooms.

OHA had put Cronemiller Lake — the site where Oregon State University's logging team trains — under a recreation advisory July 28, warning that ingesting water at the lake could sicken or kill people.

Cyanobacteria blooms may persist in shallow, marshy areas at the lake, according to the release.

The Health Authority advises pet owners to prevent dogs from drinking from the lake, from licking their fur after being in the water and to watch for symptoms of toxicity, such as diarrhea, vomiting, loss of energy or appetite.

Pets suffering from cyanotoxin poisoning should immediately go to a veterinarian, according to the release.