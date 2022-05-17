Oregon's COVID hospitalizations exceed predictions

More Oregonians than predicted are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 while the daily number of cases reported to the state on Monday, May 16 edged past 2,000 for the first time since February.

Public health experts say cases reported to the state are undercounted while coronavirus surges under the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant with many testing for the virus at home.

In Benton and Linn counties, where coronavirus is readily spreading and risk of exposure is high, one public health official said a mask may be the best option people have to avoid infection.

“If you want to avoid infection right now, please consider wearing an N95 or KN95 indoors,” April Holland, deputy director at Benton County Public Health said Tuesday, May 17.

Coronavirus infections are not seeing the rocket-like rise in reported cases that marked the start of the virus’ surges under its delta and original omicron variants in 2021.

But Oregon, now in its seventh wave of infectiousness since the start of the pandemic in 2020, is seeing a slow-burning and relatively steady increase of reported cases, this time under the BA.2 subvariant, Oregon Health Authority data show.

Forecasters at Oregon Health and Science University in late April said hospitalizations would reach 220 at a peak predicted for June 10, according to The Associated Press.

But by Monday, Oregon saw 255 hospitalized, 24 days ahead of schedule. And that number is increasing.

Oregon recorded 2,017 cases Monday, a 77% increase in reported cases since April 5, increasing the seven-day average to 1,401 cases each day.

The state last saw more than 2,000 cases reported on Feb. 9, when the rate at which Oregonians contracted coronavirus was on its way down from the initial omicron surge and peak of infections.

Oregon infections peaked Jan. 8, when 9,635 were reported to the state Health Authority in one day.

The number of cases likely is larger than reported to the state, said Samaritan Health Services coronavirus task force chairman and infectious disease specialist Adam Brady.

Brady said the availability of at-home tests likely is keeping some who have contracted coronavirus from taking health care provider tests which are reported to Oregon Health Authority and add to the state’s official tally.

Undercounted cases mean an underrepresentation of community transmission, and more transmission means more risk of severe infection and death for at-risk people.

Brady said by email that people at risk for severe infection need to have up-to-date coronavirus vaccines.

“The vaccine continues to decrease the risk of having a severe infection, becoming hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19,” he said.

Linn County recorded 43 new cases on May 16, averaging 30.3 each day during the week. Benton County reported 66 new cases and a 40.1-each-day average for the same period.

Holland, speaking to the Benton County board of commissioners on Tuesday, likewise called for vaccination and cautioned commissioners against an “all-or-nothing” view of wearing masks.

Wearing a mask when risk is greater, such as when traveling or in crowded areas, is a great idea, she said — even if you don’t want to apply it universally.

“Even if you don’t do it all the time, it does count for something in reduced risk,” she said.

Staff writer Cody Mann contributed to this story.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

