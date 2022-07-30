OHA no longer reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, child care settings

Oregon public health officials will no longer report COVID-19 outbreaks in workplace, K-12 schools and child care settings, it was announced last week.

While an Oregon Health Authority spokesperson said the agency will continue to collect reports of positive COVID-19 test results, it will no longer report out outbreaks in these settings.

"OHA will continue to receive reports from local public health authorities of outbreaks as they become aware of them," Rudy Owens said by email.

OHA will continue to report active and resolved outbreaks in long-term care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings, according to a news release, what it deems "in high-consequence settings."

"OHA defines high-consequence settings as congregate settings where there is an increased risk of widespread secondary transmission among vulnerable populations, increased risk of severe illness or risk of community destabilization," Owens said. "Examples include long term care facilities and homeless shelters."

On April 1, about two years into the pandemic but amid a subsidence of the then-dominant version of the omicron variant, OHA announced it would no longer report daily numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. At the time, it said it would continue the outbreak reports on a biweekly basis.

The shrinking of the publicly released outbreak report will take effect Aug. 10, OHA reported. A news release said the change reflects staffing issues and the need to address other public health needs.

Since the biweekly report is not automated, several hours of review are needed to ensure accurate reporting, the OHA news release said.

Marc Siegel, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Education, noted that the OHA outbreak reports weren't always timely.

"Data were occasionally reported several weeks retrospectively," he said by email.

School communities should continue to count on their local school districts for up-to-date information, Siegel said.

"As Oregon enters the fourth school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and local public health authorities are practiced and equipped to manage COVID-19," he wrote.

He added that school districts will "continue to make local policy decisions about COVID-19 protocols to mitigate spread and ensure in-person learning in their school community, including communicating health and safety measures needed based on illness and absence in their school community.

School-level COVID-19 management plans will be available at https://bit.ly/3JnRfLt, beginning Aug. 26.

The state still requires school districts to report all positive cases from a test that occurs on a school campus, noted Michelle Steinhebel of Greater Albany Public Schools.

"As we are already collecting this information for OHA, we intend to continue sharing weekly COVID updates on our website when school resumes," Steinhebel said by email.

Meanwhile, the Corvallis School District is taking a wait-and-see approach, according to district spokesperson Kelly Locey.

"The district is watching to see how this shift will impact the COVID guidelines from ODE and OHA," she said by email. "Corvallis schools will continue to follow requirements directed by ODE/OHA."