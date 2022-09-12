OHA changes COVID-19 data reporting amid Monkeypox outbreak

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 14, OHA will no longer be reporting daily COVID-19 data. Health officials say they are shifting resources away from the disease to focus on other public health events, including monkeypox

“There’s now less need for the level of data we previously reported for someone to act upon daily,” said state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger in a media briefing Wednesday, Sept 7.

And the number of cases of reported COVID-19 can be misleading since many people are using take-home tests, Sidelinger said.

“Reported tests and wastewater monitoring around the state are showing slight declines but still high levels of COVID-19 in our communities.” he said.

COVID-19 continues to mutate and with a severity and transmissibility that is difficult to predict. But, hospitalizations and deaths have declined since their peak in mid-July, Sidelinger added.

Information about COVID-19 cases, current hospitalizations of COVID-19-positive patients and COVID-19-associated deaths, along with other COVID-19 data, will be made available weekly, according to the Sept. 7 press release.

Previously OHA had cut back daily media releases in April about cases, hospitalizations and deaths. But, the data was still available on the OHA website.

OHA officials said that the change does not signify an ending to the pandemic, but rather a different phase.

“This does not mean the pandemic is over. We will continue to publish a lot of COVID-19 data that you can use to make decisions about how to best keep you, your loved ones and your communities safe,” said Director of OHA, Patrick Allen.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Sidelinger hopes the availability of variant tailored vaccines will also create a more positive phase in the pandemic, he said.

The new dashboard will highlight trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status over time. Data is available at state and county levels.