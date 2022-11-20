Local health experts anticipate brutal season of pediatric respiratory viruses

Respiratory viruses are on the rise, and the demographic hardest hit are children. Local medical professionals are concerned about shortages of hospital staff and beds.

Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order last week to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including what’s known as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The virus has caused pediatric hospitalizations to more than triple between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy health officer and deputy epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority, said in a Nov. 10 media briefing.

“We expect COVID-19, influenza and RSV to circulate during this season at higher levels than these past few years,” Jeanne said.

RSV isn’t a new virus, but kids are getting sick sooner in the season, said Dr. Julia Paz, a pediatric hospitalist at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

“We’re having a hard time with staffing and having enough beds for these patients,” Paz said.

Understaffing

During the pandemic, health care workers were tasked with an overload of work, both professionally and in their home lives, Paz said.

“Part of the staffing issue is burnout,” she said. “People have gone to part-time or chosen other jobs.”

It’s a national trend, affecting different personnel in the medical field, from nurses to respiratory therapists, she added.

Staffing shortages and a lack of beds often go hand in hand, Paz said.

“Oftentimes when we have bed shortages, it’s because we don’t have the staff to manage that patient,” she said.

With fewer beds available, local emergency departments might refer patients to other nearby hospitals, depending on staffing. Paz said this happens between Samaritan’s Corvallis and Albany emergency departments.

The lack of beds is causing community hospitals to take in more severe patients instead of referring them to pediatric intensive care units.

When there’s no ICU beds or difficulty staffing transport teams, community hospitals take on more sick patients. The mid-Willamette Valley has experienced that just this past week, Paz said.

“There’s backflow to community hospitals,” she said. “We are taking care of sicker kids than we ever have because there is nowhere to send them.”

Who’s at risk?

In adults RSV looks like a bad cold, but in young children whose airways aren’t fully developed, it can be more severe.

The cold doesn’t just stay in the nose; it is further in the chest and can affect a baby’s breathing, Paz said.

The onslaught on symptoms can include a sore throat, coughing, sneezing and a fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The youngest kids are at the most risk, particularly those younger than 2 years old and those with underlying medical conditions.

“Babies have smaller airways, and that’s why the virus affects them more severely,” Paz said.

Often RSV can worsen before it gets better because symptoms tend to peak on Day 4 or 5, Paz said.

Everyone has been exposed to RSV, Jeanne said, and for most it presents itself as a cold. What’s important is keeping the virus contained by staying home when sick and not exposing high-risk individuals.

Emily Muravez, a nurse in the Corvallis School District, said her colleagues have seen a gradual increase in students out sick with various illnesses.

“It is challenging to compare what we are seeing currently to the previous two years, as this is the first cold/flu season we have experienced since 2019, when universal masking was not in place,” Muravez said.

“While we are starting to see an increase in students out sick, I am not able to say if this is more than what CSD would have seen in the years before COVID-19 precautions were in place,” she said.

She added that the school district follows symptom-specific guidance from OHA that dictates when students should stay home and when they can return to school.

What we can do

“Masking, particularly in indoor settings, is a powerful tool for reducing the spread of all respiratory viruses,” Jeanne said.

Although there may not be a vaccine for RSV — yet, at least four are working their way through the Federal Drug and Administration approval process — being up to date on COVID-19 and flu vaccines will also mitigate the spread, Jeanne said.

Paz believes we may be in for a respiratory virus surge because pandemic protocols have been lifted.

“Now that kids are back at school, we aren’t masking, and people are going back to our normal routines, the viruses are coming out of the woodwork,” she said.

With pandemic protocols of social distancing and masking, the spread of respiratory illnesses was kept at bay.

Now doctors are seeing a surge in all kinds of respiratory viruses, said Dr. Eddie Frothingham, Samaritan Health Services’ medical director of pediatrics.

“RSV is getting attention, but we are seeing increases of respiratory illnesses of all kinds,” he said. For example, “there has been a tremendous amount of hand, foot and mouth disease.”

Frothingham anticipates a brutal season of respiratory viruses, he said.

But there are a few things people can do to mitigate the spread:

Don’t send kids to school when they are sick.

Adults and children should stay home when they are sick.

Washing hands frequently.

Frothingham believes the public should view health care as a continuum, meaning helping one area of that system will help ease strains in other departments.

Knowing when to go — and not to go — to the ER will also help ease the surge of respiratory illness, because such a trip may result in catching something else or getting someone else sick, Paz said.

Although there may not be an RSV vaccine yet, Frothingham is hopeful one will pass muster soon. There have been recent break-through clinical trials that, while not in time for this season, should be available in the future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a disease that dominated medical practice yield to immunization,” he said.







