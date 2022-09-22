Despite protesters' calls, Corvallis delays Green New Deal talk — again

Climate activists calling for a Green New Deal made their voices heard by the Corvallis City Council again this week.

Members of Sunrise Corvallis, part of a “youth-led climate revolution” under the National Sunrise Movement, rallied outside City Council chambers before its public meeting Monday, Sept. 19.

The council was conducting a closed-door session to discuss employee performance during the demonstration. Shouts from the rally on the street could be clearly heard in the chambers upstairs. Demonstrators then attended the open meeting, with some addressing the council.

“Climate change exists and we need to fight it,” Nathan Villanueva said, adding that the fight has been exhausting and calling for support and leadership from city officials.

A fifth-year student at Oregon State University, Villanueva said it’s not responsible to continue pursuing a scientific education when people are suffering, pulling focus from studying challenging subjects such as biochemistry, biophysics and oncology.

“I want to see action taken,” Villanueva said. “I want the community to be heard.”

Highlighting the responsibility of the City Council to care for and nurture the community, Natalie Walter said the council's — and everyone's — actions regarding climate policy and the homeless population should be guided by respect, compassion and care for one another.

“The decisions you make impact people’s everyday lives in very real and direct ways,” Walter said.

Worried about making a difference against climate change since a young age, Adrian Cerny recalled an anecdote about starfish washing up on shore and beachgoers tossing them into the ocean to help. There comes a point when tossing them back is pointless because they’re dying from systemic issues.

“There are many citizens in Corvallis who would love for things to be better — they would love to throw the starfish back. But by the time it gets to us, there’s not much power that we have,” Cerny said.

“As a metaphorical beachgoer here, I would love if it didn’t always just come down to us throwing things back,” Cerny said.

The activist group previously took up signs and a bullhorn before an Aug. 1 council meeting, during which Councilor Charlyn Ellis presented the Green New Deal for Climate and Housing Justice, stemming from Sunrise Corvallis and approved by the city’s Climate Action Advisory Board. Councilors tabled discussion on the resolution.

The Sunrise Corvallis resolution draws a direct connection between climate change and housing insecurity in the city. It’s rooted in mutual aid, the practice of supporting one another, being accountable and responsive to others, and listening to what people say they need.

Staff recommended the council hold off consideration of the resolution until the next council meeting to allow for time to weigh its potential impact, citing a heavy workload outside of this unplanned agenda item. At the Monday meeting, the council voted unanimously to table discussion until Oct. 3.