COVID news: BA.2 subvariant now most common coronavirus in Oregon

Anyone contracting coronavirus in Oregon is now more likely than not to have a hyper-contagious subvariant of the virus that has caused COVID-19 cases to swell in some regions of the U.S.

The BA.2 variant likely accounts for seven in 10 of coronavirus infections reported to the state, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Meanwhile positive tests have increased in the mid-valley.

Cases reported to the state and positive tests for the virus continued to increase, then plateau by April 5, when Oregon logged 354 cases. That number increased from case rates less than 300 in March but well below the Jan. 8 peak, when 9,626 cases were reported to OHA.

Test positivity, an early indicator for future cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19-related deaths, increased from 2.5% on March 13, a day after the state lifted mask requirements, to 2.9% by March 27.

Positive results increased from 1.7% to 5.2% over the same time in Benton County.

April Holland, Benton County public health administrator, confirmed she’s seeing a small bump in case numbers at the bottom end of the omicron wave’s decline.

Citing last week’s increase of 67% in COVID-19 cases for a total of 87 reported, Holland told the Board of Commissioners at its Tuesday meeting the seven-day case rate for the week of March 27 in Benton County was 92 per 100,000.

She said it’s too soon to measure increases in hospitalizations, which she said remain “very low.”

“It’s too soon to say if what we’re seeing is the start of a new, likely much smaller wave of the BA.2 variant,” Holland said. “Or if it’s some additional transmission of BA.1.1 — the original omicron — mask removal, travel, or likely some combination of all of these.”

Benton County ranks among the highest reported case rates in the state, according to Holland, who said similar patterns are only seen in a few other counties. The cases included all age groups, and known outbreaks did not significantly contribute to the week’s cases.

Meanwhile, Linn County saw an increase generally, from 2.1% to 3.2%, but total tests plummeted from more than 3,000 to 761.

Oregon Health Authority was late with its report about variants, not publishing it for about two weeks at its COVID-19 data clearinghouse. Officials did not respond to questions asking why.

By the week ending March 27, BA.2’s prevalence in cases reported to the state fell in line with national averages — probably 58%, or about three in five of cases, the authority posted on its COVID-19 data visualization website.

As of April 2, BA.2 accounted for 72.2% of all infections according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — 75.1% of cases in the region that includes Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

A forecaster in March predicted a surge in cases reported to the state under the subvariant, with that wave topping out in May at fewer than 300 hospitalizations each day.

Hospitalizations dropped to 99 statewide April 4, the first time the the number of people receiving care for COVID-19 had been in the two digits since July. The number rebounded to 103 on April 6.

A total 7,224 Oregonians have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2020 — 68 in Benton and 258 in Linn counties.

Staff writer Cody Mann contributed to this report.

