Changes are coming to local public health responses in light of last month's announcement from the Biden Administration that COVID-19-related emergency declarations will end May 11.

The first pandemic-prompted state of emergency declarations came in 2020, giving the federal government the ability to waive or modify requirements for Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and other programs.

With the ending of these temporary waivers and flexibilities, access to vaccines and COVID-19 testing is changing in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Vaccines will still be available, but not everyone will have the same access to free testing and vaccines, local public health officials say.

Vaccines and testing

Given the intent to end the national emergency, vaccines and testing, here's what Linn County Public Health Administrator Todd Noble anticipates will happen:

Medicaid users will have access to free vaccines treatments and tests.

Medicare users will have access to free vaccines but may have to do copays for antiviral treatments.

Private insurance users may not be able access free testing and free vaccines and may have to do copays for antivirals.

But these changes won't happen soon, in terms of access, state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said in a Thursday, Feb. 9 media briefing.

“The end of the federal emergency is not a single act, and things aren’t going to change overnight,” Sidelinger said.

The federal government has a large number of free tests and vaccines. When they are exhausted, there will be a time when they will need to be purchased.

While vaccines would be covered through Medicare and Medicaid, private insurance coverage may vary, he said. He encouraged those with private insurance to start looking into their coverage.

Additionally, it may be a good idea to use insurance now to avoid costs later for tests later, Sidelinger said. For example, get available home tests; insurance can cover eight tests per month for individuals, he added.

“Right now, testing is available widely, using benefits now can reduce the costs later on,” he said.

Sidelinger acknowledged the concern that the changes will lead to lower vaccination and testing rates given the ending of the emergency declarations, Sidelinger said.

“Systems remain in place, and we will continue to monitor access to see if we need to change course,” he said.

Linn County

In Linn County, local public health agencies are paring staff. Four contact tracers will no longer be a part of Linn County Public Health by summer, Noble said.

The contact tracers had been hired spring of 2020, he said, and they knew that their positions were always temporary, that funding would eventually “sunset.”

He added that many other counties had stopped contact tracing altogether, but Linn County had continued to trace schools and long-term health care facilities. Tracing will continue through the summer, he said.

Noble agrees that those who have private insurance probably won’t be able to get free COVID-19 testing when the state of emergency expires. But the county has thousands of tests on hand for those who need it, available inside the Linn County Health Administration Office at 315 SW Fourth Ave.

The department was in “a waiting game” for Oregon Health Authority’s guidance on potentially “bridging any gaps” in light of declarations ending, Noble said.

Ideally, he would like the community to continue to have access to free tests, he said. Identifying which variant is circulating in the community is important to receiving the proper care, he said.

But he isn’t concerned about the changes at the federal level.

There’s been a “substantial campaign for vaccine, and we aren’t seeing the numbers we saw before. Hospitalizations are down. We are in another phase, and we probably don't need to be in the emergency phase,” he said.

When asked if the change in the pandemic response would discourage people from getting tested or booster vaccinations, Noble said that that is already happening in the community. The demand for vaccines and tests is lower, he said.

About 66% of people are fully vaccinated in Linn County, according to Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Statewide, about 78% of Oregonians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Those numbers mostly reflect urban centers, including the populous Portland metropolitan area, where vaccination rates are sometimes 20 to 40% higher than in rural counties.

Noble believes Linn County is ready to respond, should hospitalization rates and death counts rise again.

Before the pandemic, there was no personal protective equipment, and now the county has the resources, including PPE and the ability to roll out mass vaccination clinics, he said.

“Oregon was one of the worst funded public health states in the county, and I hope that there is a lesson here," Noble said. "Being prepared is an important step.”

Benton County

Benton County is also in a “waiting game” with the Oregon Health Authority for the next steps.

In regard to goals of the public health department, there will be a “broadening” of focus to a wider range of health topics that also includes COVID-19 rather than a specific focus on COVID-19, according to April Holland, Public Health administrator of Benton County.

“We continue to leverage funding to keep on key staff who have been essential during this response, including communications and outbreak investigation teams,” Holland said via email.

Benton County has shifted from using federal dollars for its COVID-19 response in January and since has tapped general Oregon Health Authority Public Health funding as the primary source for the response.

Another aspect to be affected by the removal of an emergency response: increased food aid through SNAP benefits.

The county’s health department is aware of the end of extended food-related aid with the termination of the U.S. emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic, Holland said at a Feb 7 Benton County Commissioners meeting.

“We are doing everything we can to address this very alarming end to supplemental benefits,” she said.

When asked about access to vaccines and testing, Holland said that “planning is still underway” at the state and local level for what COVID-19 testing and vaccination will look like after the federal emergency has ended but that the county is working with OHA through the details.

“Benton County will continue to leverage and maximize available resources to ensure that vulnerable community members continue to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments,” she said via email.

The county remains one of the most-vaccinated in Oregon.

Nearly 80% of Benton County residents had completed a course of coronavirus vaccines by Feb. 4, according to state data. Another some 6% had at least one dose.

Mandates lift

Hospitals and health care settings may soon be going mask-less, if low hospitalization trends continue, the state's Sidelinger said.

Overall, hospitalizations in Oregon have decreased significantly, Sidelinger said. Although there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases, RSV cases and seasonal influenza are on a decline.

“COVID-19 test positivity has increased in the last two weeks. However, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been stable following a steady decline late December,” he said.

The cause of the increase in cases is thought to be the XBB.1.5 variant deemed “kraken." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts hospitalizations to remain flat for the month of February, he added.

“As we move through this new phase of the pandemic, please know we are reexamining all pandemic-related policies in place, including masking in health care,” he said.

Sidelinger concluded the meeting on Thursday empowering individuals with risk factors for severe illness to prepare for COVID-19 exposure and possible infection, using resources and information to inform their steps to protect themselves and their family.