Childhood obesity in Oregon on upswing, but how to address without shaming?

In Oregon, about one in seven kids ages 10-17 are obese. But because of the pandemic, that number may be increasing.

Oregon’s numbers are lower than the national average for the same age group; according to data compiled by the State of Childhood Obesity, 16.2% of kids in the U.S are considered obese compared to Oregon’s 13.7%.

These numbers, however, have not been updated since the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization collects the best-available data on childhood obesity rates, synthesizes and makes recommendations on key policies to prevent obesity.

In another study, this one of more than 400,000 children throughout the United States, the measured body mass index — calculated from weight and height — nearly doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic days.

The study attributes the weight gain to increased stress, fewer opportunities for physical activity and disrupted routines.

With more kids staying inside because of the pandemic, dietitian Kimberly Iszler, who works at Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, has seen a local increase in childhood obesity.

“Some kids were eating more than the activity level expended,” she said.

Iszer has been a registered dietitian for 27 years and has specialized in pediatrics for the last 10 with specific training in both childhood obesity and eating disorders.

But, she added, too much focus is on weight.

Perceptions versus reality

“Weight doesn’t indicate unhealthiness,” Iszler said.

Although obesity can be linked to such health complications as insulin resistance and metabolic issues, behavior may be a more important indicator than weight, she said.

“My message for treatment is adequate nutrition for all ages with a balance of physical activity that is enjoyable,” she said.

Iszler isn’t a big fan of diets or rules when it comes to food, she said. That can be just as harmful and have adverse effects on health, she said.

“We feed unhealthy messages to children,” Iszler said. And not everyone has the same idea of what “healthy” is.

Risk factors

Nutritious foods can be difficult to access. Some homes are located in “food deserts” where grocery stores are far away, leaving liquor stores and fast food joints more accessible options.

Some, especially those in rural areas, have to travel long distances to get to a grocery store, Oregon Health Authority Communications Officer Erica Heartquist said.

“Many households in Oregon struggle to afford healthy food. Oregon has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country, especially in families with children,” she said.

Poor nutrition is a major risk factor for multiple chronic diseases for both youth and adults, she added.

“Data shows that physical inactivity and poor nutrition and diet quality are common risk factors among Oregonians leading to serious yet preventable diseases.

“Obesity is a complex issue that requires a multidisciplinary approach to creating environments that ensure access to nutritious, affordable food and opportunities for physical activity,” she added.

State response

Because of the various environmental factors at play, OHA works to bridge accessibility to nutritious food options and places to exercise.

The most accessible form of physical activity is walking or rolling with mobility aids, Heartquist said. So improving the walkability of communities is important.

“OHA collaborates with the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Safe Routes National Partnership to improve the walkability and safety in Oregon communities.”

Oregon has a variety of programs to get kids more access to nutritious foods, some of which are in collaboration with national programs.

National efforts

The Biden-Harris Administration on Wednesday, Sept. 28 will host the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health to promote healthy eating and physical activity. The goal is to have fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases, like diabetes, obesity and hypertension, by 2030.

The first and only White House conference on this topic was held in 1969 and led to the creation of well known programs, including school lunches, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, WIC, and changes to food labeling.

Experts identify the rollout of the WIC programs connected to a decline in obesity in children ages 2-4, as well as a decrease in the national rate of obesity.

Fifty years later, the administration sees a need to hold the conference again in hopes of improving nutrition and physical activity among children, especially in underserved communities, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion website in promoting the event.

Looking at solutions

Iszler isn’t a big fan of guidelines that give blanket suggestions for individuals. Food pyramids, food plates and even state and federal initiatives can miss the mark on messaging, she said.

It’s important to eat until full to get a variety of nutrients, but getting too hung up on rules can create unhealthy eating habits, she said. Habits and restrictions can be just as harmful as the effects associated with obesity, she added.

Additionally, certain exercises aren’t enjoyable for everyone, so finding what works for the individual is important.

She believes children should cultivate a healthy relationship with food. Addressing this topic is difficult because of the stigma people with “larger bodies” face.

“There’s a lot of shame with food,” she said, shame about the amount as well as type. School settings are especially rampant with “food shaming” that can have lasting impacts on health, Iszer said.

Iszler is an advocate for family dinners. That time is important, she said, for kids to learn from trusted adults what a complete meal is.

“It’s important to build a good lifetime relationship with food,” Iszler said.