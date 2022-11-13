Benton County to offer bivalent booster events

The Benton County Health Department continues to work with community partners to offer COVID-19 bivalent booster events throughout the county.

The bivalent booster will be available for everyone 5 years or over at each event while supplies last. No appointment is needed.

Booster events in the coming week include:

Corvallis

4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 15 through 17, Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds Auditorium, 110 SW 53rd St. Indoor event, not a drive-thru.

Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 15 through 17, Memorial Union, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way.

1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

Philomath

4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

The booster is a bivalent mRNA vaccine that teaches your immune system how to target the original strain and the omicron strain of COVID-19. The vaccine has been authorized for use in younger children age 5 or over.

Everyone is eligible two months after completing the primary series of any COVID-19 vaccine, or two months after receiving a monovalent booster. It doesn’t matter what brand of vaccine or how many boosters you previously received. If you are 5 years or over and the last booster you received was before September 2022, you’re eligible for an updated booster.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe and effective. No identification or health insurance is required. All events are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.