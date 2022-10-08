Benton County reverts to original booster event schedule

The Benton County Health Department is reverting to its original schedule of COVID-19 bivalent vaccine events because the previously delayed shipment of vaccine has arrived early, the department announced.

This updated vaccine is a bivalent mRNA vaccine, which means it teaches your immune system how to target not only the original strain of coronavirus but also the omicron strain, according to a department news release.

Those 12 years of age or older with at least two months since completing the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine or receiving a booster (no matter which brand was received or how many boosters have been received) are eligible to receive an updated booster dose.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective, and anyone 18 years or over can receive either brand regardless of which brands they may have received before.

Here is the current schedule and details for booster events. Vaccines will be available while supplies last; no appointment is needed at any of these events:

Corvallis

Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St.: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9. Drive-thru event; pedestrians and cyclists also welcome. Only the bivalent booster for those age 12 or over will be available.

Oregon State University Beaver Booster Blitz, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way: noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Oct. 10 through 13. Only the bivalent booster for those age 12 or over will be available while supplies last.

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Only the bivalent booster will be available. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

Philomath

Cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St.: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Only the bivalent booster will be available. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

Monroe

Commons, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Only the bivalent booster will be available. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

The coronavirus vaccine is free, safe and effective, department officials say. No identification or health insurance is required. All events are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.