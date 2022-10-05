Benton County offers bivalent booster events this month

The Benton County Health Department continues to work with community partners to offer coronavirus bivalent booster events throughout the county.

This updated vaccine is a bivalent mRNA vaccine, which means it teaches your immune system how to target not only the original strain of coronavirus but also the omicron strain.

Those 12 years of age or over with at least two months since completing the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine or receiving a booster (no matter which brand was received or how many boosters have been received) are eligible to receive an updated booster dose.

Shipments of the bivalent vaccine have continued to arrive, and supply has stabilized for vaccine events this month. The Pfizer vaccine is readily available, but due to production and shipping delays, the Moderna vaccine supply is still very limited.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective, and anyone 18 years or over can receive either brand regardless of which brands they may have received before.

Here is the schedule and details for upcoming booster events. Vaccines available while supplies last; no appointment is needed at any of these events:

Corvallis

• Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St.: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9; 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Oct. 10 through 13. Drive-thru event; pedestrians and cyclists also welcome. Only the bivalent booster for those age 12 or over will be available.

• Memorial Union, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way: noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 10 through 14. Only the bivalent booster for those age 12 or over will be available.

• Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Only the bivalent booster will be available. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

Philomath

• Cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St.: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Only the bivalent booster will be available. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

Monroe

• Commons, Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Only the bivalent booster will be available. Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe and effective. No identification or health insurance is required. All events are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.