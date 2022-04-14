Benton County logs second most cases in Oregon's 7th wave of COVID

Benton County leads the state in the rate of new COVID-19 cases reported to Oregon’s health department, according to data published Thursday, April 14, while its number of positive tests this month has outpaced the rest of the state.

Meanwhile, under a still-modest but fourth straight week of increases, the state health authority regards the new cases as Oregon's seventh unique wave of the coronavirus.

Locally, more than two years after the start of the pandemic — and a month after Gov. Kate Brown lifted requirements on businesses to enforce indoor masking — the Oregon Health Authority is recording an average 19 COVID-19 cases each day in Benton County.

That translates to 1.46 cases for every 1,000 people, and far more than the per-1,000 rate than almost any other county. For example, on Wednesday, when Benton reported 33 cases to the state, highly populous Multnomah County posted 221 new cases, but its rate is 1.26 for every 1,000 people.

The numbers are climbing, more sharply in Benton County.

At 1.5 cases for every 1,000 people, just Grant County had a higher rate, but with a population only about 7,200, that adds up to four cases reported daily.

Several voicemails to Benton County Public Health were returned by county communications coordinator JonnaVe Stokes, who did not have comment before deadline.

In Thursday's numbers, Linn County’s positive test rate was 5.8%, the steepest since early March. But the county was posting fewer overall tests with around 15 positives each day by mid-April, compared to figures ranging from about 20 to about 40 each day in March.

Linn spokesperson Alex Paul said the county government has not broadly discussed changes in the rate of new COVID-19 cases reported to the state.

Combined with the number of positive tests, case rate is an important indicator of whether more people in the mid-Willamette Valley will be hospitalized or die with COVID-19 because news of those outcomes lag behind in each wave of infections.

The state began winding down its official response to the pandemic at the end of March as the BA.2 subvariant began surging in the U.S. Northeast and South.

The state's case rate is higher than the last time restrictions were lifted in July, but so far with a gentler upward trajectory than that of the delta variant. It's also far short of the early January peak of infections when nearly 10,000 cases were reported to the state with the first omicron variant.

More than seven in 100 (7.4%) coronavirus tests on average were positive in Benton County over the last seven days, a stat known as the seven-day rolling average. There were 31 positive tests in the county on Monday, April 11, and 33 the next day.

Since the pandemic began, Benton County has recorded 15,330 cases of COVID-19, and 69 people have died. Linn County has seen a total of 26,533 cases, and 267 have died.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate indoor mask requirements as coronavirus infections have trended upward.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

