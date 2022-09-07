Benton County adds public health job that will focus on climate

The latest job opening at Benton County is a public health position that focuses on climate change.

Benton County is adding two public health positions to its roster, a climate and health coordinator and a communicable disease investigator. The Board of Commissioners approved the additions unanimously at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Funding for the positions was received “midstream” after budgets were finalized, requiring commissioners to approve the staffing requests. Both positions have a salary range of $55,971 to $75,525, according to Deputy Director of Public Health April Holland.

Climate's impact on health

Climate change has profound direct and indirect impacts on health, with outsized effects on underserved communities, Holland said. Public health must be at the forefront of addressing health concerns stemming from climate change, she said.

“The climate and health coordinator will work at the intersection of climate change and human health,” Holland said.

The job includes outreach, community mobilization and coalition building, as well as climate and health planning, assessment, implementation and evaluation.

Positioned in the environmental health program, the employee would conduct regulatory climate and health-related duties, including work around the Clean Air Act and tobacco retail licensing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Holland said there’s sustainable funding to cover the positions. She cited Oregon Health Authority public health modernization funds for the county that increased from $153,000 in 2019-2021 to $598,000 for 2021-2023, adding that the intersection of climate and health is a focal point in the modernization framework.

The climate and health coordinator position is half covered by the modernization funds, with the other half divided between revenue from Clean Air Act enforcement and tobacco retail licensing.

Because of understaffing, the county is unable to conduct climate and health outreach and planning or tend to tobacco retail licensing duties, a staff report to the board says.

Disease investigator

The communicable disease investigator stems from new Oregon Health Authority funding to support disease intervention client services for sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. The investigator would significantly increase capacity from the core communicable disease team regarding prevention and control, Holland said.

The funding requires a full-time employee to conduct the work. If the position was not added, not only would Public Health fall short of meeting the growing need, it would become ineligible to receive the funding, according to the staff report.

The communicable disease investigator position is funded by a new program element from OHA, and is dedicated to providing additional supports around sexually transmitted diseases. Remaining funds under this element support the county’s Harm Reduction program, which provides syringe exchanges, life-saving naloxone, and support and resources.

“Nationally, rates of many communicable diseases have been climbing steadily for years with little additional investment,” Holland said.

Benton County is not alone in experiencing HIV outbreaks and cases of congenital syphilis and perinatal Hepatitis B, which were uncommon occurrences a decade ago, she said.