Albany faithful pick up mantle for universal health care

A traditionally leftwing rallying point, the call for universal health care, is attracting local churches into the fold.

A rally to raise attention to the issue was held Saturday, July 30 at Fourth Avenue and Broadalbin Street, across from City Hall and next to Saturday's Farmers Market.

The rally drew a small crowd — organizers mentioned the heat as a possible factor for keeping some people from attending — and lasted about 40 minutes with some singing, people holding signs and a booth set up with more information.

In his 14 years working as a psychiatrist, Rick Staggenborg saw “a lot of people who need help and can’t afford it."

One case that stood out to him was a man with no insurance and disabling anxiety. He was unable to keep his job due to the onset of his anxiety and lost nearly everything.

Staggenborg can cite many other similar cases, individuals “who fell through the cracks," even ones who qualified for services, he said.

Since retiring, Staggenborg has seen affordability and access to health care become ever more exasperating, he said. Personal spending on health care is higher in Oregon than the national average and families and employers are paying almost the equivalent of a new car every year in the form of health insurance premiums, according to a 2019 report from Oregon Health Authority.

Staggenborg believes everyone should have access to health care.

“We all benefit from a healthy society,” he said.

Now he advocates for universal health care, serving as Chair of Health Care for All Oregon Faith Caucus, and more recently, rallying local faith-based organizations to get behind the cause in Albany.

Many values of faith align with seeking health care for all, Staggenborg said. He noted that most religions try to help the poor and encourage their flocks to treat their neighbor. To Staggenborg, these values of community and charity are an easy association to universal healthcare.

“The faith community should be a leader in this effort,” he said.

Albany’s First Christian Church is the latest to join the coalition, sponsoring Saturday's rally.

Staggenborg said that the reason medical costs are so high is because they are being privatized. The skyrocketing costs are putting medical expenses beyond reach, even causing bankrupt for some.

According to OHA, 69% of those who filed for bankruptcy in Linn County listed the cause as medical expenses, the most of all of Oregon's most populous counties.

The people who are most hurt by the current health care system are the working poor, Staggenborg said. Because they earn some money, they don't qualify for services, but don't make enough to afford premiums. They're the ones who get left behind, he said.

The cause has attracted its fair share of nonbelievers. That makes bringing the faithful into the fold a challenge, Staggenborg said.

People hear "socialized medicine" and get hung up on the word “socialist,” he said. But Staggenborg likens access to health care to services available to everyone, like the fire department.

“It shouldn’t be a conservative-liberal issue," he said. "It's a moral issue, not a political one.”

Staggenborg added his church is a mix of different political values.

Health Care for All Oregon continues to educate the public about insurance privatization and universal health care, hoping that access to information will spur change. He's hoping success the group has seen in Corvallis is duplicated in Albany.

“I hope the people of Albany will listen because if they don’t know about an issue, they can’t be a part of the solution.”